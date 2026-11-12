SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Cyber Review: A Unique Gaming Keyboard With A Price To Match

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To some people, a keyboard is a keyboard. But if you're someone who's typing, gaming, or otherwise on the computer every day, you know that the keyboard and mouse is how one interacts with the digital world. Any old keyboard will not do. SteelSeries produces a variety of products, from gaming-oriented headphones to gaming mice to the gaming-focused keyboard we're discussing today.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro line of keyboards have been on the cutting edge for years, and the new 3rd Gen edition once again pushes the line forward. I was sent the limited edition "Cyber" variant of the TKL version by SteelSeries for this review. If you're not hip to the scene, TKL stands for "tenkeyless," which means it lacks the far-right number pad of the largest model, but isn't as barebones as the mini version. It's a good mix of size and utility that anyone can use without being a computer expert.

I've spent the past few weeks using the keyboard. In fact, I'm using it to write this very product review. This keyboard's $239.99 asking price may seem like a hefty chunk of change if you're used to using the base-level keyboard that came with your work PC. But — as I found — if you use your computer for more than just the basics, it's a small price to pay for such a versatile piece of hardware.