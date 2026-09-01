SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni Review: The High End Of Gaming Audio

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For quote than a few years now I've had a decent gaming headset to use whenever I hit the virtual track or streamed. In recent memory, that included a Logitech G432, which I had to replace when its extensively hard-wired cable got ran over one time too many. I bought its replacement, a Razer BlackShark V2 X, in 2025. It, too, has a hard-wired cable, one made longer by its additional audio input/output adapter, allowing me to directly plug it into my gaming PC's motherboard. As is the case with many gamers that prefer wire-connected accessories over Bluetooth, cable management is an ongoing nightmare for me.

But what if I didn't need to deal with such things. One of my fellow racers in the "iRacing" league I run in the owner's stead had recently acquired a SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset so he can take us in our league's Discord voice chat along while he took his dogs out before returning for our usual league silliness.

Not only did he sound great, but he seemed to love having that freedom from wires. How fortuitous, then, that SteelSeries would send my way that very headset for me to spend a couple of weeks reviewing to determine if the wireless way was, indeed, the way. Most of that time would be spent with an MSI Crosshair A16 gaming laptop I recently reviewed, but this headset did find its way into my everyday audio-centric experience away from the gaming racetrack, too.