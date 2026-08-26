Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC Review: The Best Over-Ear Gaming Headset Just Got Better

The controls on the headset are a little confusing. On the right earcup, there is a power button and a microphone mute switch. That's good, but the microphone (via the boom mic port) is on the left earcup, so it's hard (for me) to remember that it's over there in the first place.

The other earcup has two scroll wheel controls. The first wheel (near the four-rectangle volume icon) controls volume, but also controls the audio track you're listening to as well as your EQ presets. Scrolling controls volume, one press + scrolling moves to your next or previous audio track, and a double-press + scrolling cycles through EQ present options.

The second scroll wheel controls your "Game/Chat" balance: that's the amount of noise from the game you hear as opposed to the voices from the chat room to which you are also connected. With a press + scroll, the second wheel also controls your "sidetone" volume. A double-press on this second wheel toggles "sidetone" control on/off.

Next is an aux input port, USB-C port, boom mic port, and finally ANC button on the front of the earcup, above the microphone. That is not how I would lay out those buttons and switches, if I were the designer. Below you'll see an image from Maxwell's function guide/user guide for the headphones.

Speaking of the microphone, as mentioned, it's removable. It plugs into the headset with a 3.5mm jack and remains there very securely, though the goose neck isn't as still as I'd like it to be.