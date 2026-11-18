If you have tried accessing devices, services, or servers on your home network from a public network, you may have noticed that it doesn't work. That's because devices on the public network generally can't communicate with devices on your home network, or any private networks, by default. That's simply for privacy and security reasons. However, there are times when the approach makes sense, such as when you want to remotely connect to a PC, access home security cameras, manage IOT devices, or are hosting a game server or website. That's where port forwarding comes into the picture.

Port forwarding is a rather straightforward networking technique that allows devices on external or public networks to access or connect to devices on your personal network. You have to configure it at the router level, and most home routers support port forwarding. The technique works on a simple idea: When you implement port forwarding, you are allowing outside devices to access certain services or applications on a device within the private network. All these parameters, including the port, are clearly specified within the port forwarding rules you set up.

Keep in mind that applications and services use different ports. For example, port 3389 is used for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), while port 443 is designated for HTTPS. In general, you have ports numbered between 0 and 65,535, though most users only need to implement port forwarding for a few.

Simply put, when you implement port forwarding, your router checks incoming requests from outside devices against the forwarding rules. If a request matches one of those rules, the router forwards it to the designated device using its IP address. In the absence of port forwarding, the router won't forward the same request to the intended device.