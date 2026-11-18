How Does Port Forwarding Work And What Are The Alternatives?
If you have tried accessing devices, services, or servers on your home network from a public network, you may have noticed that it doesn't work. That's because devices on the public network generally can't communicate with devices on your home network, or any private networks, by default. That's simply for privacy and security reasons. However, there are times when the approach makes sense, such as when you want to remotely connect to a PC, access home security cameras, manage IOT devices, or are hosting a game server or website. That's where port forwarding comes into the picture.
Port forwarding is a rather straightforward networking technique that allows devices on external or public networks to access or connect to devices on your personal network. You have to configure it at the router level, and most home routers support port forwarding. The technique works on a simple idea: When you implement port forwarding, you are allowing outside devices to access certain services or applications on a device within the private network. All these parameters, including the port, are clearly specified within the port forwarding rules you set up.
Keep in mind that applications and services use different ports. For example, port 3389 is used for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), while port 443 is designated for HTTPS. In general, you have ports numbered between 0 and 65,535, though most users only need to implement port forwarding for a few.
Simply put, when you implement port forwarding, your router checks incoming requests from outside devices against the forwarding rules. If a request matches one of those rules, the router forwards it to the designated device using its IP address. In the absence of port forwarding, the router won't forward the same request to the intended device.
The biggest downsides of port forwarding
For something that sounds incredible in theory, there are several problems with using port forwarding, especially as better and safer alternatives exist. First, when you implement port forwarding, you are essentially opening up parts of the network to outside devices, which can be risky without proper security measures.
For instance, if you implement port forwarding for RDP, threat actors sitting anywhere across the globe can use brute force attacks to gain access to the system. Second, your router may not allow port forwarding. If you are using a router shipped by your Internet Service Provide (ISP), they may have blocked access to the port forwarding section or restricted the ability to open specific ports. And sometimes, your ISP's router may not have a public IP address to communicate with outside devices.
It goes without saying that for some people, port forwarding may work fine for years, while others may notice unauthorized attempts to access the setup within a short period. Keep in mind that even private home networks are at risk because threat actors scan the internet looking for open ports to exploit. And if someone does manage to gain remote access to your computer, they could install and spread malware, encrypt your files, and more.
Besides, the higher the number of open ports, the higher the risk; as you open more ports, you are essentially making the network less secure. So, if you have to set up port forwarding, only implement it for the essential ports that you really need and use strong passwords for services that can be remotely accessed.
Port forwarding alternatives you can try
Given the involved risks, many people are now looking for safer and more convenient port forwarding alternatives. There are several to choose from, and you can easily pick one that meets your requirements. For basic needs, a VPN is your best bet. With it, you can connect directly to your home network without exposing the ports.
A more convenient option is to use a dedicated platform like Tailscale. As for the setup, you just need to install the Tailscale client on the involved devices and servers, then Tailscale uses a peer-to-peer connection and its own cloud network to relay traffic. It simply eliminates the need for port forwarding, and you get access to a wide range of advanced configurations to further streamline things. And, as you might have already guessed, setting up Tailscale is incredibly simple. Other similar options include NetBird and Pangolin. Lastly, there's another solution for people who simply need access to a website that's hosted on a home server: Cloudflare Tunnels.
All that said, port forwarding isn't inherently bad. It can prove viable in many situations, like when a service's terms of use restrict what you intend to host. For example, the aforementioned Cloudflare Tunnels doesn't allow Jellyfin and Plex. However, given the involved risks with opening ports, it's generally better to opt for alternatives.