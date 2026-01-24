This Could Be The Upgrade Your Home Server Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the years, I've worked on innumerable servers. Both in commercial and domestic situations, I've installed, repaired, upgraded, and maintained servers at a professional level. Now, the only server I generally work on is my own home server. It's a reasonably well-specced machine, with plenty of RAM, storage, ample cooling, and it plugs into an uninterruptible power supply. It also backs up to an external hard drive. So, all good as far as the usual upgrade suspects go.

However, just recently, I was reminded just how vulnerable our data can be when a friend's computer was subject to a ransomware attack. Which not only encrypted all the data on his drive, but it also did the same to the data on his USB backup drive. This is a scenario that, in my experience, very rarely has a positive outcome. It was something of a wake-up call for me; my home server was also running the same rudimentary and ultimately flawed backup system. Shamefully, fixing this is a job that has been on a "to-do" list for too long, especially when gigabytes of the family's data (and my domestic harmony) are effectively on the line.

The fix was one I'd used before in commercial situations, moving backups off the server and onto storage that isn't continually visible. In my case, I used a network-attached storage (NAS) device, but the hardware choice is secondary. The critical part of this upgrade is to introduce another layer of backup that will protect your data even if the server is compromised.