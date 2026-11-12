Honda's Most Popular SUV Is Ditching Gas-Only Power Next Year

There's no question that the Honda CR-V is incredibly popular. Honda's sales numbers from last month put it at 371,659 units sold so far this year, significantly more than any other Honda in the lineup. The CR-V is also about to enter its seventh generation next year. With that new generation comes a lot of changes, perhaps the biggest of which is the hybrid-only powertrain for the 2028 model year.

According to a press release from Honda, the powertrain, a two-motor hybrid layout, will be completely new as well. Honda hasn't given any stats as of yet before the official launch. It hasn't even released any images of the new CR-V either.

Honda says that the decision to go all-hybrid was because "...CR-V hybrid accounts for over 50% of model sales mix..." and added, "Increasing sales of hybrid-electric vehicles is key to Honda's overall growth strategy." Honda is also planning to launch other hybrids soon, with the CR-V leading the charge.