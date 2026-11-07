Toyota Finally Has Some Good News About RAV4 Sales In 2026

Over the last several years, the Toyota RAV4 has been of the United States' perennial best-sellers. In the year 2025, this compact crossover SUV was the top-selling non-pickup truck in the country, moving nearly half a million units. To say that the RAV4 is a popular and vitally important product for Toyota would be a huge understatement, but the year 2026 has not been so kind to the SUV, with RAV4 sales at one point dropping by a whopping 29% year over year.

The good news for Toyota is that the steep drop-off in RAV4 sales is not a result of problems with the vehicle itself or of shrinking customer demand — it's actually the opposite. Over the course of the year, Toyota has simply been unable to keep up with demand for the RAV4, and overall sales numbers have fallen substantially because of that. This mismatch between RAV4 supply and demand has been primarily driven by a bump in demand for the new 2026 model and the factory changeovers needed to get its production moving at scale.

Fortunately, there's good news for Toyota as we head into the final months of the year. Reporting by Automotive News shows that October 2026 saw monthly RAV4 sales up by 0.6% compared to one year ago. While that's a very small bump, it nonetheless helped move the RAV4's sales rank — both within Toyota's lineup and against the competition — in some big ways.