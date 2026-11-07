Toyota Finally Has Some Good News About RAV4 Sales In 2026
Over the last several years, the Toyota RAV4 has been of the United States' perennial best-sellers. In the year 2025, this compact crossover SUV was the top-selling non-pickup truck in the country, moving nearly half a million units. To say that the RAV4 is a popular and vitally important product for Toyota would be a huge understatement, but the year 2026 has not been so kind to the SUV, with RAV4 sales at one point dropping by a whopping 29% year over year.
The good news for Toyota is that the steep drop-off in RAV4 sales is not a result of problems with the vehicle itself or of shrinking customer demand — it's actually the opposite. Over the course of the year, Toyota has simply been unable to keep up with demand for the RAV4, and overall sales numbers have fallen substantially because of that. This mismatch between RAV4 supply and demand has been primarily driven by a bump in demand for the new 2026 model and the factory changeovers needed to get its production moving at scale.
Fortunately, there's good news for Toyota as we head into the final months of the year. Reporting by Automotive News shows that October 2026 saw monthly RAV4 sales up by 0.6% compared to one year ago. While that's a very small bump, it nonetheless helped move the RAV4's sales rank — both within Toyota's lineup and against the competition — in some big ways.
A move in the right direction
The 2026 model year saw the introduction of a long-anticipated redesigned Toyota RAV4, which, among other updates, saw the popular SUV move to a standard, fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain across all trims. With the previous model having been on sale since 2019, and the new one getting some big improvements in tech and fuel economy, nobody was surprised to see that demand for the new RAV4 was extremely high.
The problem for Toyota is that increased demand ran into production constraints as the company changed over its assembly lines for the new model, with American market RAV4s now being built in Japan, Canada, and most recently, Kentucky. Over the course of 2026, this has turned into a fairly large problem for Toyota, with dealers not having enough RAV4s to sell, leaving customers to wait months as they scramble to reserve incoming vehicles.
Nationwide, this ongoing shortage has been reflected in a major drop in total RAV4 sales. Notably, it's also led to the RAV4 losing its sales crown in the segment to its arch rival, the Honda CR-V — and by a fairly significant margin. The recent October numbers show that we may finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the RAV4 shortage, with Toyota's production increases starting to show results on the ground.
The RAV4 goes back on top (for now)
Toyota sold 39,888 RAV4s in October, and though 0.6% year-over-year is a small bump, it's a very welcome sign for Toyota. Even this small bump was enough to push RAV4 sales back above the Honda CR-V for the month. In addition to that, the bump also moved the RAV4 back to the top of Toyota's own sales charts, beating out the Camry sedan, which had taken the RAV4's place as Toyota's best-seller during the shortage. With no RAV4s on the lot, the Camry is just one of several different alternatives that Toyota dealers may have pushed customers toward in recent months.
At this point, it's clear that Toyota is still working to catch up to RAV4 demand, and it's hard to know when the shortage will be over and what the true volume potential for the hybrid-only RAV4 is. Likely, it's still going to be a while before Toyota truly has enough production capacity and dealer supply to meet this pent-up demand, but the trends at least show that 2027 should see supply continue to improve the way Toyota — and lots of SUV shoppers — are most likely hoping it will.