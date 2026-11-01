Toyota RAV4 Sales Have Fallen 29% In 2026, But Demand Isn't The Problem

The RAV4 is a very popular car in the U.S. and has strong demand, too. Despite that, sales have started to slip in 2026, and not by a little. For context, in 2025, Toyota moved 479,288 RAV4s in the US — the model's best year ever. However, in 2026, from January through September, that's now fallen to just 253,664 RAV4s. Of course, the year has yet to close, but that figure is still lower than last year's 358,134 units for the same period. It's a notable 29.2% drop.

Buyers are still lining up to get a RAV4. In fact, according to Motor Intelligence, while dealers held about 51 days' worth of stock for the average car in September, the RAV4 was moving so quickly that dealers could only hold four days' worth. Clearly, interest hasn't faded, and when demand is there, the answer then moves on to supply.

Last year's record also came as Toyota kept pushing out 2025 RAV4s. This came with a tradeoff: Since last year's builds were for the 2025 model year and factories kept running, refits for the 2026 model were delayed. In fact, Toyota's two factories in Ontario could only build a few RAV4s in January and February, since they were being retrofitted during that time. Automakers hedge against the time that retrofits take with a stockpile of the outgoing model. But Toyota always has a hard time doing that, simply because it sells so well.