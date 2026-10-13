Eyeing A Hybrid Because Of Rising Gas Prices? You Might Need To Act Quickly

It's not always financially prudent to drop a lot of money on a new, fuel-efficient vehicle just because gas prices have spiked. Oftentimes, the money math just won't work out in your favor. Even so, the rise in gas prices due to the ongoing conflict in Iran has led many car buyers to consider switching to more economical vehicles like hybrids.

What many buyers are finding, though, is that hybrids are harder to find on dealer lots right now, because of increased demand and reduced supply. Thus, if you're thinking of buying a hybrid, you may need to act quickly to secure your vehicle, especially if you can get an in-demand hybrid vehicle at the right price. The new, hybrid-only Toyota RAV4 is a major example, with RAV4 buyers facing long wait times for their vehicles as Toyota struggles to meet demand.

This issue extends to the used market, where demand for used hybrid vehicles is also very strong. Electric vehicles can also help buyers save money at the pump, of course, but higher vehicle prices, the loss of federal incentives, and other potential limitations mean that hybrids are the sweet spot for many buyers, increasing demand and keeping prices high.