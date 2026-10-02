GM Could Be The Biggest Winner Of US Emissions Rules Rollback
While EVs probably aren't going anywhere, the Trump administration appears intent on keeping internal combustion vehicles in the spotlight by making major changes to vehicle emissions and fuel consumption standards. In early 2026, the government repealed federal tailpipe emissions standards for cars and trucks, and it has now implemented changes to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations. The new rules drop the average fuel economy number automakers need to meet from 50.4 mpg to 34.9 mpg.
Many automakers stand to benefit from these changes, with General Motors in particular looking like it'll benefit significantly in the coming years. Per the U.S. Transportation Department, GM can expect to see savings of $20.4 billion between the end of 2026 and 2031 (via Reuters). More relaxed emissions and fuel consumption standards mean GM doesn't need to go above and beyond to make its vehicles cleaner, more economical, or more environmentally conscious, nor does it have to invest in the development of fuel economy-improving technologies or EVs.
The new standards are expected to be in full effect by the start of December. Naturally, GM isn't the only automaker expected to save some dough once the new rules officially become the law of the land.
Other automakers will likely save loads of money, too
General Motors is, of course, only one of the many auto manufacturers that should see serious savings heading into the new year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration expects Stellantis, owner of Jeep and Dodge, to have development costs fall by a hefty $6.6 billion. The next big winner is Ford, with an expected $5.8 billion cost reduction thanks to the incoming regulation changes.
It's not just domestic automakers that will benefit: Toyota should see savings in the neighborhood of $4.5 billion, while Honda will see its costs cut by $4.1 billion. These changes will also allegedly help car buyers, with President Trump claiming on Truth Social that reduced costs for automakers will invigorate American auto manufacturing and lead to lower vehicle prices for consumers.
Whether these savings will trickle down to buyers, and to what extent, remains to be seen. Time will also tell what impact increased emissions will have on the environment, especially as climate change reaches extreme levels.