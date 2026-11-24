Toyota GR Supra Resale Value: How Much Has The Sports Car Depreciated?
The Toyota GR Supra is one of the company's most recognizable modern sports cars, although its history goes all the way back to the Celica Supra released in the late '70s. In addition to the GR Supra being Toyota's last model with a straight-six engine, its swoopy, stylish design and its powerful 382-hp powertrain make it an attractive choice. But like any other car, it only makes sense to consider its resale value before splurging because depreciation plays a major role in the overall cost of owning a car. So, how much do Supras really depreciate in a year? To answer that question, we take a look at three key sources that track these kinds of data.
Starting with iSeeCars, the site estimates that a Toyota GR Supra has a resale value of 76.4% after five years, after depreciating by 23.6%. The site estimates that a used GR Supra will fetch $44,558 on average in the secondhand car market after five years of ownership. Data from CarEdge paints a nearly similar story, with the site putting the GR Supra's resale value at 76.9% after the same period. CarEdge estimates that a Supra will lose 23.1% of its original value after five years.
On the other hand, Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) Fair Purchase Price figures show the GR Supra as a strong value retainer. The site's current Fair Purchase Price of the 2021 GR Supra, which is five years old as of this writing, shows it has a strong resale value of 86.34%, after depreciating by 13.66%. These figures are based on the difference between the combined original MSRP of $207,545 and the current Fair Purchase Price of $179,200 across all four trim levels.
How does the GR Supra compare with its peers in resale value?
Compared with BMW's soft-top Z4, the GR Supra is a better choice financially, due to its higher resale value. CarEdge estimates put the Z4's resale value at 60.5% after the same period, while iSeeCars figures are slightly lower at 58.2%. KBB's resale value for the 2021 BMW Z4 roadster also shows weaker figures compared with those of the GR Supra. The site's Fair Purchase Price shows that the Z4 has a resale value of 65.34% after losing 34.66% of its value in five years.
Another two-door sports car that rivals the GR Supra is the Porsche 718 Cayman, which outperforms Toyota's sports car in resale value. KBB data shows a 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman has only lost 5.23% of its original value, with a strong resale value of 94.77%. On the other hand, iSeeCars data estimates the Porsche 718 Cayman has a residual value of 92.5%, having lost 7.5% of its original value, while CarEdge interestingly doesn't have any figures on this model.
The Nissan Z is also considered a worthy alternative to the Toyota GR Supra. According to data from iSeeCars and CarEdge, this two-door coupe has a five-year resale value of 71.8% and 57.8%, respectively, which is less than the GR Supra. Since we didn't have a Nissan Z in 2021, there's no data from KBB that we could use for comparison. Overall, based on the comparison between the resale value of the GR Supra and some alternatives, it's clear it's neither the best nor the worst.
Is the GR Supra a good buy for long-term resale value?
The Toyota GR Supra ranks among the best Toyota models with excellent resale value. Additionally, compared to the average car, the GR Supra also looks attractive for long-term ownership. That's because, according to data from KBB and iSeeCars, the average car has resale values of 44.7% and 58.2%, respectively, after five years, which is clearly less than the aforementioned figures for the GR Supra. However, the tables turn when you compare the Supra to the coupe segment that it belongs to. According to iSeeCars data, the GR Supra has a slightly higher depreciation rate of 23.6% vs. 22.5% for the overall coupe segment.
iSeeCars data also shows the GR Supra loses value faster than the luxury sports car segment, which only depreciates by 21.6% over the same period. So if you need a two-door sports car and want the one that will hold the most value when you need to sell it five years later, the GR Supra isn't the smartest choice. Instead, consider the Porsche 718 Cayman, as it stands tall not just over the GR Supra but also above all cars when it comes to resale value, according to a study by iSeeCars conducted from March 2025 to February 2026.
The site's study analyzed over 950,000 five-year-old used cars, and the Porsche 718 Cayman emerged with the highest resale value of any car. According to the study, the Porsche 718 Cayman has an average depreciation rate of 9.6% after five years. Interestingly, the GR Supra also made the top 10, with an average depreciation rate of 24%, clinching eighth place on the site's list of cars with the best five-year resale value.