The Toyota GR Supra is one of the company's most recognizable modern sports cars, although its history goes all the way back to the Celica Supra released in the late '70s. In addition to the GR Supra being Toyota's last model with a straight-six engine, its swoopy, stylish design and its powerful 382-hp powertrain make it an attractive choice. But like any other car, it only makes sense to consider its resale value before splurging because depreciation plays a major role in the overall cost of owning a car. So, how much do Supras really depreciate in a year? To answer that question, we take a look at three key sources that track these kinds of data.

Starting with iSeeCars, the site estimates that a Toyota GR Supra has a resale value of 76.4% after five years, after depreciating by 23.6%. The site estimates that a used GR Supra will fetch $44,558 on average in the secondhand car market after five years of ownership. Data from CarEdge paints a nearly similar story, with the site putting the GR Supra's resale value at 76.9% after the same period. CarEdge estimates that a Supra will lose 23.1% of its original value after five years.

On the other hand, Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) Fair Purchase Price figures show the GR Supra as a strong value retainer. The site's current Fair Purchase Price of the 2021 GR Supra, which is five years old as of this writing, shows it has a strong resale value of 86.34%, after depreciating by 13.66%. These figures are based on the difference between the combined original MSRP of $207,545 and the current Fair Purchase Price of $179,200 across all four trim levels.