The Last Toyota With An Inline-6 Doesn't Actually Use A Toyota Engine

The inline six (or straight six) engine has been a perennial staple of Japanese tuner culture since the 1980s, particularly with Toyota. The megacorporation's flagship sports car, the Supra, practically had its identity built around its infamous powertrains since day one, and that's no accident. Toyota's original design criteria called for the Celica Supra to have an elongated front end suitable for a straight six; every single generation of Supra that came after received straight six engines.

Of course, many other Toyotas have used straight sixes before and since, and that includes the venerable 2JZ; but the company has slowly and silently phased them out one by one until there was one remaining: the Supra. And now that its production is over, so too has Toyota's straight six legacy — at least for now, or so we hope. But that statement's only half-true; while the Supra may have boasted the famous Toyota badge and nameplate, it was actually developed as part of a joint venture with BMW, meaning the final Toyota straight six wasn't even powered by a Toyota engine. It was instead powered by a BMW engine, or at least a partly BMW-branded one, specifically a B58 — the same engine as the M340i.

That partnership resulted in an engine that punched above its weight, and despite the trolls saying, "No no, it's a BMW," the truth is that the engine itself, as well as the car as a whole, was co-developed by both firms. It was a venerable, muscular powertrain that unfortunately sunsetted for Toyota in 2025 with the end of the partnership. Let's discuss the engine itself and what happened that caused its demise.