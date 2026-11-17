DeWalt stands head and shoulders above most power tool brands on the market, and it hasn't achieved this status by resting on its laurels. From new versions of staple tools to innovative products you might not have in your personal or professional kit, the brand is continually adding new tools to its lineup. Some DeWalt products coming out in 2026 aren't even power tools. Now deep in November 2026, the company is revving up for more tool and accessory releases to further bolster the DeWalt collections of customers everywhere.

In addition to new tool models and accessories to bolster its offerings, the company is releasing some of its new tools as full-on kits as well. For an added cost, they include things like extra attachments and batteries to get users on the job faster and more efficiently. With all of that said, DeWalt has quite a few items expected to hit the market soon. Here are just a handful of those you may want to keep an eye out for in the waning months of this year.