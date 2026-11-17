5 DeWalt Power Tools & Accessories Coming Out Soon (As Of November 2026)
DeWalt stands head and shoulders above most power tool brands on the market, and it hasn't achieved this status by resting on its laurels. From new versions of staple tools to innovative products you might not have in your personal or professional kit, the brand is continually adding new tools to its lineup. Some DeWalt products coming out in 2026 aren't even power tools. Now deep in November 2026, the company is revving up for more tool and accessory releases to further bolster the DeWalt collections of customers everywhere.
In addition to new tool models and accessories to bolster its offerings, the company is releasing some of its new tools as full-on kits as well. For an added cost, they include things like extra attachments and batteries to get users on the job faster and more efficiently. With all of that said, DeWalt has quite a few items expected to hit the market soon. Here are just a handful of those you may want to keep an eye out for in the waning months of this year.
DeWalt PowerAttach bristle brush attachment
For those who spend a lot of time working outdoors, DeWalt's power tools to whip a yard into shape, as well as its PowerAttach offerings, can be useful. The PowerAttach system allows a single power head to work with several different attachments to get a host of outdoor tasks done. Adding to the PowerAttach line, DeWalt is about to release the PowerAttach bristle brush attachment, which, at a currently unannounced price point, promises potential buyers that it can be a game-changer for outdoor cleaning.
The brush measures 23 inches across and features a guard along the back to prevent debris kickback while cleaning. The bristles themselves are advertised as durable, with the ability to keep up cleaning for the long haul. When it's not in use, the attachment can be stored with the included PowerAttach storage hanger to keep it hung up and out of the way. Additionally, you can use this attachment with both the 20V and 60V Max power heads. As of publication, DeWalt hasn't announced a release date for this product.
DeWalt 60V Max 16-inch cordless chainsaw
The chainsaw is one of the most common cutting tools on the market. Thus, it's no surprise that a power tool giant like DeWalt has more than a few cordless models in its inventory. Still, that doesn't mean it's finished adding new models to its list of offerings, as evidenced by the incoming 60-volt Max 16-inch cordless chainsaw. It's another upcoming DeWalt offering that lacks both a price and a release date. However, the company has revealed some key details about what this brushless motor-equipped power tool can do and why. Despite being yet another chainsaw, it — or the two different kits, DCCS671X1 and DCCS671T1, it comes in — could be worth your money.
DeWalt says the new 60V chainsaw delivers up to 1.4 times the peak power and 2.7 times the max torque of a 42cc gas chainsaw. The company claims it can cut through a 14-inch-diameter maple log up to 31% faster than a 42cc gas chainsaw, too. It also features an inertia chain brake, continuous lubrication, and a bar retention stud that's advertised as particularly durable for maintaining bar clamping force. You can only hope it doesn't encounter any of the common issues other DeWalt chainsaws have presented if you decide to buy it.
DeWalt PowerAttach blower attachment
There's a lot users can accomplish with the DeWalt PowerAttach system. From brushes to edgers to string trimmers, the system offers a host of attachments for use on the job or when tidying up outdoor living spaces. One that could be particularly useful for outdoor cleanup is a new entry to the PowerAttach line, the blower attachment. As the name suggests, it's a miniature blower that connects to the power head and helps move leaves and other debris from out-of-reach areas with improved ease. Like other products coming soon, DeWalt's release date and price point for this accessory remain a mystery, at least for the time being.
While it's not quite the strongest DeWalt leaf blower, it has some respectable stats and features behind it. According to DeWalt's product description, this power head attachment runs relatively quietly at up to 64 dB(A). The head of the blower is designed at a low angle to make for more precise blowing and debris removal, and DeWalt notes that it can be easily stored with the aid of the aforementioned PowerAttach storage hanger. This attachment also works with both the 20V and 60V DeWalt power heads.
DeWalt 60V Earth auger
There are a lot of methods for digging deep into the ground, with shovels and post hole diggers getting the job done well enough. However, sometimes you need a bit more power to get through frozen, rocky, or generally stubborn soil. This is where something like the new DeWalt 60V Earth auger could help out, providing just a bit more power to cut through hard ground and leave behind a crater that suits your needs. All you need is a 60V battery, and you can use it to plow through hard ground with its included 8-inch auger bit. As of this writing, an exact release date and price point for this tool or its kit, DCEA570YY1, have yet to be announced.
As potential buyers wait for more purchase-related information, DeWalt has given them a glimpse of what this auger can do. For one, the brand claims the tool moves at 55% higher auger speed than an equivalent gas-powered model. It's said to provide a maximum torque of 75 ft-lbs, and with a 60V battery attached, users can supposedly expect to dig roughly 50 holes before needing to swap their power source. Some of its user-friendly features include its lighter weight — a benefit of electric power over gas — a variable speed trigger to refine its performance for the task at hand, and a built-in LED work light to aid in visibility while digging in low-light conditions.
DeWalt 2x20V Max push lawn mower
DeWalt has several lawn mower models in its catalog. Some are battery-powered; others run on gas, ranging from small, simple home-use units to larger, more powerful ones for professional use. Joining this DeWalt mower lineup soon is the 2x20V cordless lawn mower. Equipped with a 21-inch deck and a brushless motor, this upcoming and currently unpriced DeWalt mower seems to get a lot done, even if it's not the most powerful electric lawn mower the brand has on offer.
The product description says the mower can tackle up to 1/2 acre with as high as 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge. DeWalt even claims it can rival a gas-powered mower, with the brushless motor reaching up to 7.2 ft.-lbs. of cutting torque to aid in chopping down taller, thicker lawns. DeWalt advertises this model as especially adaptable, too, with six cutting height settings and AutoSense Mode, which adjusts the blade speed automatically depending on current lawn conditions. Additionally, the dual-blade setup and deck shape are intended to improve bagging efficiency and decrease the likelihood of grass clumping throughout your mow.