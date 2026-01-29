4 New DeWalt Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
It would be nearly impossible for any hardware manufacturer to make and sell every single type of tool available, which is why there are always tools that one brand makes that another doesn't. For instance, there are Milwaukee tools you won't find from DeWalt, including common devices like soldering irons and more innovative tools, like the Drain Cleaning Air Gun.
DeWalt is, however, continuously filling the gaps in its catalog. The company has already announced several new tools set to launch in 2026. Some of these debuted and were demonstrated at World of Concrete, the industry trade show held in Las Vegas in the first month of 2026. Tools like a new heavy-duty demolition hammer and a powerful 12-inch cut–off saw displayed DeWalt's commitment to branch out and offer products in categories it's not closely associated with, like masonry.
Not all of the new products DeWalt has already announced for 2026 are power tools, though. Other upcoming items from the company include layout equipment and power management accessories for its growing cordless tool ecosystems. DeWalt also debuted something the world has never seen before, an innovative piece of equipment that might make big waves in the construction industry — and which is likely to receive mixed opinions. Now, the year is still young, and it wouldn't be much of a surprise if more devices and accessories are announced throughout the year. For now, though, here are four DeWalt products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools.
15-amp Power Controller for Multi-Port Battery Charging
DeWalt has a Multi-Port Charger that can charge four of its proprietary lithium-ion batteries at once, but it uses a lot of current while doing so. This can trip breakers if plugged into the wrong outlet or into the same circuit as other power-hungry appliances. The new DeWalt 15-amp Power Controller for Multi-Port Battery Charging is designed to alleviate those issues by distributing power more efficiently, as well as allowing for six of the brand's Multi-Port chargers to be plugged into the same outlet at the same time. This means that users who own DeWalt's 15-amp Power Controller can charge up to 24 batteries at once — which, according to DeWalt, is possible in under five hours.
Essentially, DeWalt's new Power Controller is a smart power strip with six outlets. A priority outlet will always receive power, so you can choose which batteries get recharged first, while the other outlets take turns. DeWalt's Power Controller sequentially measures the draw of each outlet and powers them one at a time, prioritizing those with the highest draw. The DeWalt Power Controller is also wall-mountable and features LED status indicators and integrated grab-points for power cords.
This may be a useful device for landscaping and construction companies that use multiple battery-powered DeWalt tools and can't afford any downtime. The batteries compatible with DeWalt's Multi-Port charger include its 12V Max, 20V Max, and Flexvolt 20V/60V Max systems, which means that users will be able to charge batteries for a wide range of different tools and outdoor equipment, especially with multiple chargers connected to this Power Controller.
20V Max XR Green Rotary Laser
DeWalt is offering contractors a way to determine levels remotely with the new 20V Max XR Green Rotary Laser (model DCLE35121GE1), which it showcased at World of Concrete 2026. The tool is similar to DeWalt's previous-generation rotary laser level, but includes a big upgrade — a remote control. Users have to turn the tool on manually, but once it's powered on, they can use the remote for everything else, including adjustments.
The ability to control a laser level tool from a distance adds a level of convenience, especially when working solo. The next-gen Green Rotary Laser has a working range of 2,000 feet and provides 1/16-inch accuracy at 100 feet. The rotary light has five different spin speeds: 0, 150, 400, 600, and 1,200 rpm. It offers four scan angles, as well: 30, 60, 90, and 180 degrees. The 20V Max XR Green Rotary Laser also has a slope/grade feature that supports 12.5% grades (positive or negative), which would be useful when laying out driveways and ramps, for example.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Green Rotary Laser also features automatic beam-find and bump detect functions. A "Find My Remote" feature is also included, considering the obvious drawback to using a remote-controlled tool on a busy jobsite. Those who already own a DeWalt rotary laser may not find it necessary to upgrade, but those without might find the brand's latest level tool worth considering.
4-amp Multi-port Charger
DeWalt already has a 4-port Multi-Port Charger in its lineup, but the brand is releasing a newer model (DCB1404) this year. Like the one already available, it can charge four batteries at once and is compatible with DeWalt 12V Max, 20V Max, and Flexvolt batteries, with outlets spaced apart likely to accommodate the latter (which are larger).
Interestingly, DeWalt's new-for-2026 multi-port charger is actually less powerful than the older design (DCB104) — it's a 4-amp charger, as opposed to the 8-amp model already on store shelves. This isn't necessarily a downgrade, however. As noted by some redditors on r/DeWalt, a 4-amp charger may lower production costs — especially if it doesn't need to be fan-cooled — which DeWalt can then pass onto consumers.
Since it draws less power, others posit that it may be a more reasonable purchase for those who typically use smaller DeWalt batteries, while its slower charging may be better for overall battery health. However, some have complained that the 4-amp Multi-Port Charger isn't compatible with DeWalt's Tstak or ToughSystem modular storage systems. All in all, either of these four-port chargers will likely be a solid choice for users, especially since one should think twice before using third-party DeWalt battery chargers.
Autonomous Downward Drilling Robot
One of the most notable and unique products DeWalt is releasing in 2026 might also be one of its most controversial — an autonomous downward drilling robot with fleet capabilities. If you've never heard of such a robot, it's because it's the world's first, according to the company. And if it works as well as DeWalt promises and is a hit with buyers, it may radically change the construction industry.
This would be good news for construction company owners looking to lower costs and speed up jobs, but not-so-good news for the concrete workers these robots would inevitably replace. For what it's worth, there would still be a need for many kinds of workers on a construction site, as the robots only have one function — drilling holes for the installation of structural legs that support overhead mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.
Based on pilot testing, the robot achieved 99.97% drilling accuracy across over 90,000 holes. DeWalt says its robot drills up to 10 times faster than traditional methods and that using a fleet of them can reduce construction timelines by 80 weeks. Faster and more accurate drilling, according to DeWalt, is crucial for constructing data centers, which are exploding in number thanks to the AI boom. DeWalt has collaborated with August Robotics to design the drilling robot, and it's expected to be available to buyers by mid-2026.