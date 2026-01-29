4 New DeWalt Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It would be nearly impossible for any hardware manufacturer to make and sell every single type of tool available, which is why there are always tools that one brand makes that another doesn't. For instance, there are Milwaukee tools you won't find from DeWalt, including common devices like soldering irons and more innovative tools, like the Drain Cleaning Air Gun.

DeWalt is, however, continuously filling the gaps in its catalog. The company has already announced several new tools set to launch in 2026. Some of these debuted and were demonstrated at World of Concrete, the industry trade show held in Las Vegas in the first month of 2026. Tools like a new heavy-duty demolition hammer and a powerful 12-inch cut–off saw displayed DeWalt's commitment to branch out and offer products in categories it's not closely associated with, like masonry.

Not all of the new products DeWalt has already announced for 2026 are power tools, though. Other upcoming items from the company include layout equipment and power management accessories for its growing cordless tool ecosystems. DeWalt also debuted something the world has never seen before, an innovative piece of equipment that might make big waves in the construction industry — and which is likely to receive mixed opinions. Now, the year is still young, and it wouldn't be much of a surprise if more devices and accessories are announced throughout the year. For now, though, here are four DeWalt products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools.