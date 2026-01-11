Which Batteries Is DeWalt's 4-In-1 Multiport Charger Compatible With?
Getting the most out of your DeWalt power tools means knowing what the most common battery problems are. But it also means keeping your batteries charged, and the company has made it easy with the DeWalt 4 Amp Multiport Charger. This charger is designed to work with DeWalt's main battery types, namely 12V Max, 20V Max, and Flexvolt 20V/60V Max.
DeWalt claims that its Multiport Charger can charge up to four 20V Max 2Ah batteries in about 32 minutes, or four 20V Max 4Ah batteries in about 67 minutes. However, it's worth noting that the charger will only operate up to the batteries' maximum voltage; you won't be able to charge a 12V battery with 20V, even if the charger can output that much. The charger is wall-mountable, letting you free up space on your work surface. But you'll need to purchase the mounting hardware yourself, as DeWalt does not include it with the charger. For specific information on the type of hardware you'll need, refer to your owner's manual.
The DeWalt Multiport Charger is backed by the company's three-year limited warranty, a one-year free service contract, and a 90-day money-back guarantee. This ensures that defects in materials or workmanship are repaired at no cost during the coverage period. DeWalt replaces worn parts for free in the first year, and you can return the tool within 90 days if you're not satisfied.
Other DeWalt chargers and proper battery care
The DeWalt 4 Amp Charger's ability to handle more than one battery at a time helps reduce downtime, so you quickly swap batteries and keep going with interruption. But if you need something with more capacity and durability, DeWalt does have other options that may work for you.
For example, the DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 20V Dual Port Charger charges fewer batteries, but it offers more in terms of features overall. The ToughSystem is designed to charge two 20V Max or 20V/60V Max Flexvolt batteries and is encased in a tough, weather-resistant box. That way, you can physically take the charger onto the jobsite without worrying about damage. There's also storage space for up to 12 extra batteries. It's built specifically for outside conditions and even has USB ports for powering personal devices while your batteries charge.
Even if the charger you use is built for the jobsite, be sure to keep it out of extreme temperatures, as cold weather can kill your DeWalt batteries. Keep the charger dry at all times, and only use DeWalt-branded batteries. If your battery doesn't fit for any reason, don't force it, as you could accidentally damage the housing, leading to injury. If you have any questions or concerns about your DeWalt charger, contact the company via its website.