Which Batteries Is DeWalt's 4-In-1 Multiport Charger Compatible With?

Getting the most out of your DeWalt power tools means knowing what the most common battery problems are. But it also means keeping your batteries charged, and the company has made it easy with the DeWalt 4 Amp Multiport Charger. This charger is designed to work with DeWalt's main battery types, namely 12V Max, 20V Max, and Flexvolt 20V/60V Max.

DeWalt claims that its Multiport Charger can charge up to four 20V Max 2Ah batteries in about 32 minutes, or four 20V Max 4Ah batteries in about 67 minutes. However, it's worth noting that the charger will only operate up to the batteries' maximum voltage; you won't be able to charge a 12V battery with 20V, even if the charger can output that much. The charger is wall-mountable, letting you free up space on your work surface. But you'll need to purchase the mounting hardware yourself, as DeWalt does not include it with the charger. For specific information on the type of hardware you'll need, refer to your owner's manual.

The DeWalt Multiport Charger is backed by the company's three-year limited warranty, a one-year free service contract, and a 90-day money-back guarantee. This ensures that defects in materials or workmanship are repaired at no cost during the coverage period. DeWalt replaces worn parts for free in the first year, and you can return the tool within 90 days if you're not satisfied.