DeWalt's New Charging Station Can Charge Four Batteries At Once
Like so many other user-favorite brands on the market today, DeWalt's tools are primarily powered by the brand's batteries rather than gas or cords. Given its robust catalogue, the brand has made it a priority to invest time and money into its batteries, making them as handy as possible. As DeWalt expands its battery and charger lineup, it appears that a new multi-battery charging station is on the way — one that will surely prove a hit in one's workshop.
Soon to be offered by DeWalt is the 4 AMP Multiport Charger. This charger comes with four charging ports, allowing for four DeWalt batteries to charge simultaneously, and mounting holes should you choose to hang it up somewhere. The LED indicator will alert you when said batteries have completed charging as well. As far as which specific units work with it, it's advertised as being compatible with 12-volt MAX, 20-volt MAX, and Flexvolt batteries. In terms of warranty information and general protection, this charger comes with DeWalt's three-year limited warranty, one-year of free service, and the 90-day satisfaction guarantee.
At the time of this writing, it's unknown when exactly this DeWalt multi-battery charger will release, nor has it come to light how much it will cost. If somehow it doesn't meet your charging needs, though, you can always try another incoming DeWalt product with considerably more charging power instead.
DeWalt has another new charging product on the way
For the average tool user, or those using DeWalt tools on the job, the new four-port charger should be good enough to keep a reasonable rotation of batteries charged up. The same could also be said for its 8 Amp Fan Cooled Multiport Fast Charger predecessor, which can charge up to four batteries simultaneously in its own right. Still, there are situations where just four charging ports may not be enough. Such scenarios are where another upcoming DeWalt release can help: the 15 AMP Power Controller, which blows the charging capabilities of DeWalt's four-port units out of the water and then some.
The soon-to-be released power controller sounds like an absolute charging powerhouse. It's capable of charging up to 24 DeWalt batteries sequentially — albeit with some help from other DeWalt hardware. It features six AC outlets across the front, allowing for the plugging in and use of, theoretically, six four-port chargers to reach that 24 battery maximum. Much like the new four-port charger, this power controller doesn't have any release date or price information floating around. At least we know that it's covered by the same DeWalt warranty and protections as its much smaller fellow upcoming release.
2025 has seen multiple DeWalt tools worth adding to your kit reach consumers, and there's a good chance these two new items are no exceptions. For those interested, one can only hope the wait before they reach store shelves and online marketplaces won't drag on for much longer.