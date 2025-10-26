DeWalt's New Charging Station Can Charge Four Batteries At Once

Like so many other user-favorite brands on the market today, DeWalt's tools are primarily powered by the brand's batteries rather than gas or cords. Given its robust catalogue, the brand has made it a priority to invest time and money into its batteries, making them as handy as possible. As DeWalt expands its battery and charger lineup, it appears that a new multi-battery charging station is on the way — one that will surely prove a hit in one's workshop.

Soon to be offered by DeWalt is the 4 AMP Multiport Charger. This charger comes with four charging ports, allowing for four DeWalt batteries to charge simultaneously, and mounting holes should you choose to hang it up somewhere. The LED indicator will alert you when said batteries have completed charging as well. As far as which specific units work with it, it's advertised as being compatible with 12-volt MAX, 20-volt MAX, and Flexvolt batteries. In terms of warranty information and general protection, this charger comes with DeWalt's three-year limited warranty, one-year of free service, and the 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

At the time of this writing, it's unknown when exactly this DeWalt multi-battery charger will release, nor has it come to light how much it will cost. If somehow it doesn't meet your charging needs, though, you can always try another incoming DeWalt product with considerably more charging power instead.