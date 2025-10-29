Common Problems With DeWalt Chainsaws (According To Owners)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The DeWalt line of chainsaws is a mixed bag. For instance, the brand's 20V MAX XR chainsaw made it onto the list of DeWalt products you should avoid at all costs, while the 60V MAX 20 Brushless cordless chainsaw is considered one of the best chainsaws you can buy in 2025. Of course, each model has its own strengths and weaknesses. However, there are some common problems throughout the DeWalt chainsaw catalog worth keeping in mind before you start buzzing through trees.

The majority of DeWalt chainsaw issues surround the oil, stemming from design flaws. Currently, DeWalt chainsaws are entirely electric models. There are a few corded models, such as the DeWalt 18-inch corded chainsaw, but the majority are battery-operated. Because DeWalt chainsaws operate on electricity, they all use a separate reservoir for oil — no gas-oil mixing required. But this can be a blessing and a curse. The oil reservoirs on DeWalt chainsaws are notorious for leaking, with oil complaints cropping up across user reviews on the DeWalt website, retailer sites like Home Depot, YouTube videos, and Reddit threads. Sometimes such issues are minor, and other times they become a huge headache.

Minor oil-leak issues are fixable. In a hands-on review from TheToolGuyD, user Benjamen Johnson complains about how flimsy the oil cap is on the basic DeWalt 20V Max. The sentiment is echoed across the web. Some users reported that the cap simply doesn't fit properly, while others came up with their own solutions to prevent leaking. The problem is most common with the smaller 20V models, so much so that the DeWalt support team suggests installing your own O-ring in the cap of the DCCS620 to prevent leaking. However, owners of larger 60V DeWalt chainsaws complain about oil leaks occurring in other places, not just the cap.