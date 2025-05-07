Does DeWalt Offer A Lifetime Warranty On Any Of Its Products?
Tools can be expensive, but many people still consider it worthwhile to invest in products from top manufacturers. DeWalt, for instance, is counted as one of the best major power tool brands on the market. The company has a sterling reputation for quality, with many of its fans swearing by the power and reliability of its yellow and black products. This quality comes at a cost, however, as you will often find DeWalt's tools to be located on the pricier side of the shelves at your local hardware store.
Paying for quality is all well and good, but you may also want some kind of guarantee to make sure that these products will last. Sticker shock can be a bit easier to swallow if you know you'll be able to have a working tool for a good, long time. Nearly all of DeWalt's tools include some kind of warranty, but different kinds of products may be subject to different terms. Most come with a three-year limited warranty with one year of free service and a 90-day money-back guarantee. This includes just about all of the company's power tools. Some extend this to seven years, but there are a few types of products that the company makes that come with a bit more protection. Those who are interested in purchasing tools that they know will last decades into the future may wish to learn which of DeWalt's tools come with a lifetime warranty.
Mechanics tools have a full lifetime warranty
Those who are looking to start a collection of tools for automotive repair are in luck as DeWalt's mechanics tools are covered for life. "DeWalt Mechanics Tools are covered by the manufacturer's Full Lifetime Warranty," the company states on its official support page. "If any DeWalt Mechanics Tool ever fails for any reason, DeWalt will replace it. No proof of purchase required." This selection specifically includes DeWalt hand tools that every home mechanic will want, such as wrenches, sockets, ratchets, and drive accessories.
In order to take advantage of this, DeWalt asks that customers do not return the item to the store where they purchased it, but rather that they contact the company's customer support service directly.
There are a couple of caveats to this, however. The first is that the policy states that it "excludes all incidental or consequential damages" in certain states and countries where these exclusions are permitted, though what constitutes incidental or consequential damages isn't clearly defined. The second is that certain products that users might associate as being in the automotive field, such as the DeWalt Electric Vehicle 240V Level 2 Charger and the DeWalt Rolling Charger, Jumpstarter, and Maintainer, may not fall under the umbrella of what DeWalt considers 'mechanics tools' and are therefore not covered by the Full Lifetime Warranty.
Hand tools and certain drill bits have a limited lifetime warranty
Mechanics tools are the only products that DeWalt makes that come with a Full Lifetime Warranty, but there are several other products that the company makes, namely hand tools and a limited selection of drill bits that come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty. "DeWalt warrants each DeWalt hand tool product which states that it comes with a limited lifetime warranty to the original end-user purchaser for as long as the original end-user purchaser owns the product (not to exceed one year for products with electrical or electronic components) against deficiencies in material and workmanship." These products can be sent in for repair or replacement without a time limit as long as they are owned by the original purchaser.
As you might have guessed from the name, however, this warranty has several limitations that the Full Warranty does not. DeWalt states that it "does not cover products that are improperly used, abused, or altered, or damaged due to improper repair." Additionally, this warranty only applies if you purchased the tool directly from DeWalt or from an official DeWalt authorized retailer. Most big box stores that sell DeWalt tools, such as Home Depot and Ace Hardware, are considered authorized sellers, but there is a certain risk associated with buying DeWalt tools and accessories on Amazon and other online-only retailers, as they don't share this official status. Exchanging the tool may also require that you have the original proof of purchase. That said, these hand tools also receive the same one year of free service and a 90-day money-back guarantee that all of DeWalt's other products include.