Does DeWalt Offer A Lifetime Warranty On Any Of Its Products?

Tools can be expensive, but many people still consider it worthwhile to invest in products from top manufacturers. DeWalt, for instance, is counted as one of the best major power tool brands on the market. The company has a sterling reputation for quality, with many of its fans swearing by the power and reliability of its yellow and black products. This quality comes at a cost, however, as you will often find DeWalt's tools to be located on the pricier side of the shelves at your local hardware store.

Paying for quality is all well and good, but you may also want some kind of guarantee to make sure that these products will last. Sticker shock can be a bit easier to swallow if you know you'll be able to have a working tool for a good, long time. Nearly all of DeWalt's tools include some kind of warranty, but different kinds of products may be subject to different terms. Most come with a three-year limited warranty with one year of free service and a 90-day money-back guarantee. This includes just about all of the company's power tools. Some extend this to seven years, but there are a few types of products that the company makes that come with a bit more protection. Those who are interested in purchasing tools that they know will last decades into the future may wish to learn which of DeWalt's tools come with a lifetime warranty.

