Passkeys have become a favorite for many security experts because they eliminate the need for passwords, which have long been seen as the weakest link in the security chain. Passwords are guessable and can be reused across accounts. So if a password is hacked, it can compromise other online accounts, putting the ones that don't have two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA) at greater risk. Passkeys offer passwordless sign-in, eliminating many of the risks that passwords introduce. Still, they aren't perfect.

Passkeys allow you to sign in to a website by simply unlocking your phone or using a password manager with on-device authentication methods. These methods include PINs, fingerprints, and facial recognition. Using your passkey requires access to a device where it's stored or synced, which makes it highly secure. However, the high dependence on on-device authentication can lead to issues with accessing your passkeys. Furthermore, not every website and device uses passkeys, and switching them from one password manager to another can be difficult.

To be clear, if a website or app offers passkeys, you should definitely use them instead of passwords. These drawbacks aren't meant to scare you off passkeys, but to ensure you know their limitations and quirks, so you know how to keep them safe and help you prepare what to do in the event you should lose access to them.