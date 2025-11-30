2025's Most Common Passwords Are Hilariously Easy To Guess

It would appear that Gen Z is no more tech-savvy than Baby Boomers when it comes to cybersecurity, according to new research released by the password management program Nordpass. Working with a related cybersecurity site Nordstellar, NordPass pulled data from public breaches and dark web repositories between September 2024 and September 2025. The methodology isn't entirely clear (NordPass doesn't specify if this is just their user base or a broader sample.), but the findings paint an interesting picture: When it came to setting passwords, 18-year-olds and 80-year-olds weren't so different.

Overall, 123456 was the most popular password choice globally, which has been the case for six out of seven years that Nordpass has published this data. Coming in second was "admin," though this password claims the number one spot in the United States. Rounding out the list are variations of the "1234" sequence and the old classic "Password."

Differences were pretty minimal across age groups. However, Gen Z's password choices tend to mirror whatever is trending online, with "skibidi" cracking the top 10 for the demographic. On the other hand, some of the older generations on the list tended to include names like "maria," "susana," or "veronica."