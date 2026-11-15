Here's How Much A 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Land Rover Discovery Sport is a compact family SUV that can seat up to seven. In Land Rover's SUV lineup, the Discovery Sport is the cheapest and smallest model the company offers, which makes it an attractive choice for those who want to dip their toes into the brand's ecosystem of luxury cars without spending a lot. The 2021 Discovery Sport is five years old as of 2026, and if you're interested in selling yours, you're probably interested in knowing how much your model can fetch in the secondhand market, considering luxury cars typically lose value faster.
Similarly, if you're planning to buy a used 2021 Discovery Sport, you'll want to know what to expect to pay in today's used-car market. According to estimates from CarEdge, a Land Rover Discovery Sport depreciates by 59.1% after five years, which translates to a resale value of 40.9%. The site says the average resale value for a five-year-old Discovery Sport is $21,611, having lost around $31,189 of its original value. The site's estimates assume the car is in average condition and has clocked about 67,500 miles. iSeeCars' Land Rover Discovery Sport depreciation values differ slightly from CarEdge's.
The site estimates the model loses 54.9% of its value over the same period, with an estimated average resale value of $22,515. Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) data also show that the 2021 Discovery Sport has lost a considerable chunk of its original value, depreciating by 58.27%. The site shows the model has retained just 41.73% of its original value, based on the combined original MSRP of $182,000 and the total current Fair Purchase Price of $75,950.
The Land Rover Discovery Sport has poor resale value
Overall, based on data from the three reference sites, the Land Rover Discovery Sport doesn't have the best resale value. It loses more than 50% of its original value after five years, which is more than the average car. According to iSeeCars, the average car will depreciate by 41.7% over the same period, which is roughly 13 percentage points less than the Land Rover Discovery Sport. KBB notes that the average car retains 44.7% of its value, which is higher than the Discovery Sport.
iSeeCars also has data on the depreciation rate of different car segments as a whole, and the Disco Sport doesn't fare any better. The average SUV only loses about 44.8% of its value, 10.1 percentage points less than Land Rover's model. Even worse, the overall luxury compact SUV segment, which the Disco Sport belongs to, fares a bit better with 49.6% depreciation after five years, per iSeeCars. If that wasn't enough, CarEdge ranks the Discovery Sport among luxury cars with the worst resale value after five years.
So if you're considering buying a Land Rover Discovery, be warned that it isn't the best option available if you care about resale value. If resale value is important, then you'd better look elsewhere. In fact, with Land Rover considered one of the worst depreciating car brands, you'll have to consider models outside the company's portfolio.
Is it worth buying a used Land Rover Discovery Sport?
Buying a used Land Rover Discovery Sport is appealing due to its affordable price in the secondhand market. For example, a used 2021 Disco Sport is currently fetching an average national price of $18,988, down from its average original MSRP of $45,500, according to KBB's Fair Purchase Price data. Thanks to its high depreciation rate, buying a used Disco Sport presents an opportunity to get your hands on a premium compact SUV without paying the high price of a brand-new model. However, the lower price doesn't necessarily mean you should get the vehicle.
Another key factor you should consider is the model's reliability. Even if you're given a Disco Sport for free, it'll cost you much more if it has recurring problems. And in this area, this car isn't the best pick either. According to What Car?, one of the biggest problems with the Disco Sport is reliability, pointing out that the model is plagued by frequent repair issues. The site surveyed owners of the Disco Sport, and it says the reliability results were a mixed bag. According to What Car?, the common issues reported by users were related to electrical faults, warning lights, and the infotainment system.
Additionally, there have been several recalls affecting various model years of the Discovery Sport. That said, if you can find a clean model with a complete service history, a clean inspection report, and preferably a warranty, it can be a worthwhile purchase. However, if reliability and resale value are important, you might want to consider more reliable SUVs, such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.