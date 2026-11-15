Here's How Much A 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is a compact family SUV that can seat up to seven. In Land Rover's SUV lineup, the Discovery Sport is the cheapest and smallest model the company offers, which makes it an attractive choice for those who want to dip their toes into the brand's ecosystem of luxury cars without spending a lot. The 2021 Discovery Sport is five years old as of 2026, and if you're interested in selling yours, you're probably interested in knowing how much your model can fetch in the secondhand market, considering luxury cars typically lose value faster.

Similarly, if you're planning to buy a used 2021 Discovery Sport, you'll want to know what to expect to pay in today's used-car market. According to estimates from CarEdge, a Land Rover Discovery Sport depreciates by 59.1% after five years, which translates to a resale value of 40.9%. The site says the average resale value for a five-year-old Discovery Sport is $21,611, having lost around $31,189 of its original value. The site's estimates assume the car is in average condition and has clocked about 67,500 miles. iSeeCars' Land Rover Discovery Sport depreciation values differ slightly from CarEdge's.

The site estimates the model loses 54.9% of its value over the same period, with an estimated average resale value of $22,515. Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) data also show that the 2021 Discovery Sport has lost a considerable chunk of its original value, depreciating by 58.27%. The site shows the model has retained just 41.73% of its original value, based on the combined original MSRP of $182,000 and the total current Fair Purchase Price of $75,950.