These Types Of Vehicles Typically Depreciate Faster Than Others

Every gearhead has been in this situation. You're surfing through eBay Motors or Facebook Marketplace looking for cars, either just for fun or because you want a new project, and you see it: a European luxury car like a Mercedes S-Class, a BMW 7 Series, or something wild like a Maserati. The price is really low, and it doesn't look like a scam. The value has just depreciated to the bottom floor.

Vehicle price depreciation is an odd beast that combines statistics, automotive technology, and general customer sentiment towards a brand. Those factors are why brands like Toyota and Honda depreciate very slowly. People see them as reliable, unadorned with quickly outdated technology, and easy to find. For example, a 10-year-old Toyota 4Runner still commands a high price in the used market, with prices around $20,000 (brand-new it's $42,070). They're classically reliable vehicles that people tend to really enjoy and have a healthy aftermarket.

The opposite trend tends to affect European luxury cars like the aforementioned Maserati. Bleeding-edge technology from the time ages about as well as a banana; if you aren't a specialized mechanic, the reliability is suspect, and consumer taste for high-end cars is fickle.