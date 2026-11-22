Smartphones have never been more powerful and packed to the brim with hardware features. We have camera-centric phones like the Oppo Find X8 Ultra that pack in massive image sensors or devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 that fold in half to fit comfortably in your pocket without sacrificing the large-screen experience. Most phones also come with improved connectivity, including 5G, that makes them reliable when you're on the go.

Support for wireless charging and longer battery life now mean you're not always tethered to a wall outlet, which is especially helpful if you're traveling. Coming to the software side, things have fortunately also changed for the better. Both iOS and Android share many similarities in the kinds of features they offer, but the latter often takes the crown when it comes to the sheer number of niceties that make everyday tasks easier.

Our focus for this read, however, is on the many Android features that can make traveling easier, safer, and in some cases, more fun. Whether you're navigating an unfamiliar city or simply trying to decipher a restaurant menu in a foreign language, your Android phone comes with several built-in tools that can make your trip less stressful. You can find out more about how we've selected the features for this list near the end of the article. It's also worth noting that the availability (or even the names) of certain features may vary depending on your phone's manufacturer, Android version, and region.