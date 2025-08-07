Do Electric Vehicles Cause More Motion Sickness Than Traditional Cars?

Those who suffer from motion sickness surely saw potential in EVs. On paper, their quiet hum and subtle movements make them seem like they could offer some sweet relief. Sadly, though, scientific research has concluded that travelers may be more susceptible, or have worse symptoms, in an EV. Regardless of your level of comfort on an auto journey, there's no getting away from the fact that driving electric models can feel like a very different experience.

Université de Technologie de Belfort-Montbéliard PhD researcher William Emond notes, per the Guardian, "when the motion forces as estimated or anticipated by the brain differ from what actually is experienced, then the brain interprets this 'neural mismatch' as a situation of conflict. If this conflict persists over time, it may surpass a threshold for triggering autonomic reactions of the body." An EV, then, doesn't behave as we're 'expecting' a car to, in some instances, which can cause that awful nausea.

It's a curious inverse of another phenomenon: We typically can't tickle ourselves because our brains know what we're about to do, and so what we're about to feel. It's a multi-faceted issue, though, because other EV behaviors can contribute to nausea too. Regenerative braking, a key feature of EVs, is another potential culprit. Ed Kim, AutoPacific president and chief analyst, explained to ABC News that Tesla models can be "very jerky and really abrupt." Motion sickness, as its name would imply, is brought on or made worse by movements, particularly if the motion is abrupt, and regenerative braking, by its nature, can be just that.