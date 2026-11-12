5 Luxury SUVs Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

Luxury SUVs are designed to deliver a premium experience behind the wheel by combining comfortable interiors, powerful performance, and the latest technology. However, aside from the plush interiors, upscale styling, premium sound systems, and advanced technology features, one important factor that separates truly exceptional luxury SUVs from the rest is long-term reliability. While luxury cars are typically more expensive to maintain, some models are capable of serving you for quite a long time if you take good care of them.

But this isn't something that you can tell from just reading the spec sheet of a vehicle or going for the most expensive luxury SUV model that you can afford. That's where iSeeCars' 2026 study of the longest-lasting vehicles comes in handy. The team analyzed data from over 395 million vehicles from 33 automotive brands and, through the study, has identified a list of top-ranking vehicles

that are most likely to hit the 250,000-mile mark.

While the list is dominated by everyday brands like Toyota and Honda, some luxury SUV models also made the cut. If you're shopping for a luxury SUV model and need a car that is most likely to hit the remarkable 250,000-mile milestone, there are several models in iSeeCars' latest research that you should consider. These models are for those who want lasting quality without sacrificing comfort, capability, or performance. We've discussed these luxury SUV models, starting with those with the highest probability and moving to the lowest.