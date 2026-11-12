5 Luxury SUVs Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles
Luxury SUVs are designed to deliver a premium experience behind the wheel by combining comfortable interiors, powerful performance, and the latest technology. However, aside from the plush interiors, upscale styling, premium sound systems, and advanced technology features, one important factor that separates truly exceptional luxury SUVs from the rest is long-term reliability. While luxury cars are typically more expensive to maintain, some models are capable of serving you for quite a long time if you take good care of them.
But this isn't something that you can tell from just reading the spec sheet of a vehicle or going for the most expensive luxury SUV model that you can afford. That's where iSeeCars' 2026 study of the longest-lasting vehicles comes in handy. The team analyzed data from over 395 million vehicles from 33 automotive brands and, through the study, has identified a list of top-ranking vehicles
that are most likely to hit the 250,000-mile mark.
While the list is dominated by everyday brands like Toyota and Honda, some luxury SUV models also made the cut. If you're shopping for a luxury SUV model and need a car that is most likely to hit the remarkable 250,000-mile milestone, there are several models in iSeeCars' latest research that you should consider. These models are for those who want lasting quality without sacrificing comfort, capability, or performance. We've discussed these luxury SUV models, starting with those with the highest probability and moving to the lowest.
Lexus RX Hybrid
Some of the most reliable Lexus models ever built are from the RX Hybrid lineup. And for those who need a luxury SUV model with the highest chance of lasting 250,000 miles, you can't go wrong with a Lexus RX Hybrid, according to data from iSeeCars. While this model is ranked fourth overall, trailing the Toyota Sequoia, Lexus LS, and Toyota 4Runner, it's the top luxury SUV model with the highest chance of lasting long. According to iSeeCars data, the Lexus RX Hybrid has a 28.9 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles.
Based on the data, the RX Hybrid is roughly 5.4 times more likely to hit that milestone than the average car. The Lexus RX Hybrid is a midsize luxury SUV that, as you probably guessed from its name, uses a hybrid powertrain. The 2027 model year of the Lexus RX Hybrid has already been unveiled, and there are three main options to pick from, all with all-wheel drive (AWD). There's the base RX 350h, powered by a 2.5-liter inline four producing a net output of 246 hp, the plug-in hybrid 450h+, which sports a 2.5-liter inline four with 304 hp, and a more powerful performance variant dubbed the 500h.
The 500h uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces a net output of 366 hp. The Lexus RX 350h starts at $57,750 for the base Premium trim; the RX 450h+ starts at $66,880; and the RX 500h starts at $68,950. These costs include a $1,550 destination, handling, and processing fee.
Lexus GX
Those who know Lexus understand that it's one of the most reliable car brands you can buy. And if you're one of those people, then it should come as no surprise to you that several of the company's models feature on the list. Besides the Lexus RX Hybrid, you can also consider the company's luxury GX SUV model if you want a luxury SUV that is more likely to last long. iSeeCars says the Lexus GX has a 23.3 percent chance of hitting the milestone and is 4.3 times more likely than the average car.
The GX is ranked seventh overall, although it still managed to beat some car models that you'd expect to be more likely to last longer than any luxury SUV, such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Toyota Prius. In the luxury SUV segment, however, the Lexus GX has the second-highest chance of reaching the milestone. The 2027 Lexus GX luxury SUV model is still built on a body-on-frame design, unlike most of its competitors, and promises excellent off-road capabilities.
The 2027 GX is available in six guises, all powered by a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine (producing 349 ponies and 479 lb-ft of torque) that is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It packs plenty of creature comforts, such as standard heated and ventilated seats at the front and a Cool Box for keeping drinks cold. The 2027 GX has a starting MSRP of $69,085, inclusive of a $1,550 destination charge.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz isn't exactly best known for reliability. According to a recent survey by What Car?, the German automaker was ranked among the least reliable car brands. However, it turns out that you shouldn't avoid buying Mercedes-Benz based on the company's overall reliability reputation because some models prove to be more reliable than others. The G-Class is one exceptional case, with a 17.3 percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles. Per the data, the G-Class is 3.2 times more likely to reach that milestone. Overall, the G-Class sits at 14th; however, it is the third luxury SUV with the highest chance of reaching the quarter-million-mile mark.
The G-Class is among the few cars you can mistake for another on the highway, thanks to its distinctive boxy, rugged design that has defined the nameplate since 1979. The G-Class is targeted at off-road enthusiasts who appreciate a blend of boxy styling and comfort. Mercedes-Benz refreshed the G-Wagen for the 2027 model year with three models: G 550, G 580 Electric, and AMG G 63.
A 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine producing 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque powers the base G 550, which starts at $155,750. The G 580 Electric starts at $165,200 and features four motors producing a combined output of 579 hp and 859 lb-ft of torque. Lastly, the AMG G 63 draws its power from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The latter starts at $201,500.
Acura MDX
The Acura MDX is a three-row mid-size luxury SUV that was introduced starting with the 2001 model year, so it doesn't go all the way back like some nameplates. Be that as it may, Acura's MDX is a pretty solid option for anyone looking for a long-lasting luxury SUV. Per iSeeCars, the Acura MDX has a 13.1 percent chance of hitting that benchmark, just a few percentage points less than Mercedes-Benz's iconic G-Class. That score puts the Acura MDX in fourth position in luxury SUVs, although it only ranks 19th on the overall list.
In comparison to the average car, the Acura MDX stands tall with a 2.4 times higher chance of achieving that milestone. The MDX is Acura's current flagship SUV model, and despite that, it's by far the cheapest luxury SUV model that you can get on iSeeCars' list. The 2026 Acura MDX has a starting MSRP of $51,800, which totals $53,350 after adding a $1,550 destination fee. If you choose to add AWD, you'll have to spend $2,200 extra, and there are plenty of optional upgrade packages that Acura offers, which can bump up the price quite substantially.
The Technology Package, for example, adds an extra $5,00 to the cost of the MDX with AWD. The 2026 Acura MDX has two powertrain options available, with the base model powered by a 290 hp 3.5-liter V6 and an optional 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 making 355 hp, both paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Lexus RX
Like its hybrid-powered counterpart, the regular gas Lexus RX is among the few Lexus models that can hit the 250,000-mile mark. The Lexus RX rounds out the list of luxury SUVs that can last 250,000 miles in fifth position. However, it ranks 21st overall on iSeeCars list of long-lasting cars. According to the data from iSeeCars, the Lexus RX has a 12.8 percent chance of hitting 250,000 miles, which is less than half the probability of its hybrid counterpart.
For a luxury SUV, the RX still managed to beat some household names like the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda CR-V. Compared to the average car, however, it's 2.4 times more likely to hit that milestone, which is still impressive. The 2027 Lexus RX doesn't offer a whole lot of changes, with the key upgrade being a new GA-K platform with a lower center of gravity. A turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder gas-only engine is the one responsible for spinning the wheels of the 2027 RX. It produces up to 275 ponies and 317 lb-ft of torque.
That engine sends power to the front wheels or all four wheels at all times via an eight-speed automatic transmission, depending on the grade you select. Unlike its hybrid sibling, which offers several trims with various grades, the RX only has a main RX 350 trim, under which there are various variants. The cheapest option, the RX 350 Premium with FWD, has a starting MSRP of $55,450, which includes a $1,550 delivery, processing, and handling fee.