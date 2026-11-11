5 Foldable Tractor Supply Finds That Can Easily Fit Into Your Backpack
When you step into your local Tractor Supply store, you may be on the hunt for livestock feed or fencing supplies and find yourself shocked at the variety of items you'll actually find as you wander the aisles. There are almost 2,500 Tractor Supply stores spread out across 49 states, where you can buy everything from high-end tools to boots and air conditioners. It's also a goldmine for backpack-ready and budget-friendly folding tools and supplies.
Backpacks have become an all-ages staple — they aren't just for students. You might use one when you're out hiking, taking a bicycle ride, walking or riding to work, or traveling and sightseeing. Tractor Supply may not help out with those office supplies, but it can certainly help you ready your bag for camping or emergency preparedness. In addition to necessities such as first aid kits and flashlights, here are five foldable hidden gems available at your local Tractor Supply store or online.
Scripto Folding Utility Lighter
Whether you're packing up that backpack for camping or filling it with emergency supplies, a butane lighter is an essential addition. This Folding Utility Lighter from Scripto comes with an additional 42-gram canister of butane, so you won't be surprised by an empty lighter at just the wrong time. This product, which is currently priced at $6.99, is available both in-store and online.
The Scripto lighter is designed to fold so it can be easily slipped into various pockets of your backpack. It extends to 11.25 inches when it's unfolded, and is colored a bright orange so that it's easy to spot in the depths of your pack. When extended, you can light items from a safe distance, including candles, campfires, oil lamps, and more. The pivot joint allows users to light in multiple positions. Buyers should note that the contents of this lighter are extremely flammable and kept under pressure. Scripto advises users to read all instructions and warnings before storage and use.
Fold-away pet scooper
You may have an abundance of helpful gadgets at home for your pet, but what about when you're on the go? Scooping during a hike or trip is a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Whether you're a city dweller heading to the dog park or you're hiking a trail off the beaten path with your furry best friend, you want to be prepared for the inevitable "number two." The Four Paws Wee Wee Fold-Away Scooper is made of durable plastic that is non-stick and easy to clean. It extends to 26 inches when it's unfolded, keeping users well away from the mess. It has an easy sliding lock to ensure the ergonomic handle stays in place. After you clean up, it folds down to 13 inches long and only 6 inches wide, making it easy to tuck into a backpack. It weighs only 1.3 pounds.
This scooper has dual edges along the spring-loaded jaw clamp, including a smooth edge that works well on flat surfaces and a toothed edge for grass and gravel. It has antimicrobial protection to keep odors down. The manufacturer suggests rinsing with soapy water after use and storing it away from rain or other moisture. Reviewers give this scooper, which sells for $21.99 at Tractor Supply, 4.8 out of 5 stars and praise its ease of use.
DeWalt folding utility knives
Like many of the gadgets contractors keep in their tool bag, a folding utility knife is a job-site staple but also offers a myriad of uses when you're enjoying the great outdoors, from opening packages to fire prep. You can also use it to cut cords and vines, and in case of emergency, it can even be used for self-defense. This set of push-and-flip folding utility knives from DeWalt costs $21.99. It includes one ATOMIC COMPACT SERIES knife and one utility knife with storage. Each knife has a one-inch blade, and when folded, they measure only 4.25 inches. The Push and Flip Folding Utility Knife with Storage has a gut hook and can hold five additional blades, so you'll always have a spare if one goes dull.
The DeWalt utility knives are designed to flip open with only one hand. The blades are made of steel, and a quick-change lever helps you easily change out the blades without tools. They also have a push-up design to avoid accidental release. If you're worried about dropping the knives while you work, both have an integrated tether hole that will help keep them close to your side. This pack from DeWalt currently has a 4.3-out-of-5-star rating on Tractor Supply's website. Users praise their price and ease of use.
Overland folding utility shovel
A folding shovel may be about as low-tech as you can get, but it can be an invaluable tool when you're camping or hiking. You can use it to level a campsite, dig out a fire pit or a rain trench around your tent, move hot coals, smother a fire, or even dig out your vehicle if you get stuck in the mud driving to or from your campsite.
While you may be able to safely buy some tools used, including collapsible shovels, the Overland Vehicle System Utility Shovel offers a few valuable modern perks. Priced at $26.99, it's only 9.25 inches when collapsed and can be easily tucked into a backpack. When extended, its overall length is 22.75 inches. It has a glass-filled nylon reinforced handle that locks into place, an aluminum shaft, and a steel spade. The rotating spade shovel blade can be used as both a pick and a hoe. It also has a serrated edge that can be used to clear brush or even saw small branches. The shovel is coated in a two-stage black powder finish that helps prevent rust and corrosion. Tractor Supply offers a limited lifetime warranty on this product, which is sold in-store and online.
Portable foldable solar panel
A portable solar panel may not be at the top of your list when you're hiking or camping, but modern technology like a solar panel is often a useful addition, allowing you to charge a battery that can power essential electronic devices like your cell phone, GPS device, or satellite communicator. This foldable panel from AIMS Power comes with a durable, water-resistant carrying case, but it should also fit in larger backpacks when folded.
Currently priced at $109.99, the panel puts out 60 watts and offers easy setup and storage. It has a built-in 6-foot charge controller wire that can be easily connected to various-size charge controllers. It is weather-resistant and intended for outdoor use, so you can bring it camping or hiking and also use it at home. For optimum efficiency, the panel can be used either flat or curved. When stored, the panel measures just under 16 inches long by about 11 inches wide. The solar panel has a five-year manufacturer's warranty and a 10-year, 80% power output guarantee. Tractor Supply advises that it may require up to two additional days for order processing prior to shipping.
How we selected these items
Tractor Supply offers a wide variety of folding supplies, including camping chairs, folding knives and saws, and even bicycles and scooters. When compiling this list, we first narrowed it down to small items that would easily fit into virtually every backpack. Then we focused on practical items that can be used in a variety of situations, including hiking, dog walks, and camping. Finally, we narrowed it down to mostly budget-friendly options that should appeal to even price-conscious shoppers.