5 Foldable Tractor Supply Finds That Can Easily Fit Into Your Backpack

When you step into your local Tractor Supply store, you may be on the hunt for livestock feed or fencing supplies and find yourself shocked at the variety of items you'll actually find as you wander the aisles. There are almost 2,500 Tractor Supply stores spread out across 49 states, where you can buy everything from high-end tools to boots and air conditioners. It's also a goldmine for backpack-ready and budget-friendly folding tools and supplies.

Backpacks have become an all-ages staple — they aren't just for students. You might use one when you're out hiking, taking a bicycle ride, walking or riding to work, or traveling and sightseeing. Tractor Supply may not help out with those office supplies, but it can certainly help you ready your bag for camping or emergency preparedness. In addition to necessities such as first aid kits and flashlights, here are five foldable hidden gems available at your local Tractor Supply store or online.