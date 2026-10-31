5 Handy Mini Gadgets Every Contractor Should Have In Their Tool Bag
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A skilled contractor makes use of many tools on a daily basis. This includes various power tools and other assorted hefty implements, of course, but in addition to that, there are many smaller and simpler tools that could find a home in a contractor's hands or toolbag. The market is flooded with mini-sized gadgets like utility knives, contour gauges, and magnetic tools that can be unexpectedly handy on a variety of jobs and in different fields.
If you or another contractor in your life has got some room in their tool bag, it certainly wouldn't hurt to go shopping on Amazon for some extra mini gadgets to aid with the daily workload. You might just find that these tools, despite their relatively compact designs, will end up saving a lot of work and headaches, particularly in cramped situations where larger tools may not be able to get into the nitty-gritty corners.
Klein Tools Flickblade 2-in-1 Folding Utility Knife and Scraper
There are a variety of work situations where you may need to make a quick cut, whether it's cutting wiring down to size or something as simple as opening a stubborn package. This is why the utility knife is a classic staple of the worker's utility belt, and a popular item from a variety of major brands. If you're going to carry a utility knife anyway, though, it may as well be one with a little extra functionality, such as the Klein Tools Flickblade 2-in-1 Folding Utility Knife and Scraper, available on Amazon for $20.98.
This two-sided utility knife features a flip-out blade mount, which can be locked in place at 180 and 135-degree angles for making straight and angled cuts. On the other side of the tool, flipping a small dial deploys a dedicated scraper blade for removing stuck-on contaminants like rust. Both sides of the tool are compatible with most universal utility knife blades, and it comes bundled with three carbon steel blades. In addition to the blades you have loaded, there's a fold-out storage slot in the tool's body to store an extra blade for quick swaps via the quick-release button.
Jorest Contour Gauge with Lock
Whether in professional work or D.I.Y. projects, accurate measurements are an absolute must. If every component isn't precisely measured, it could lead to structural vulnerabilities and ill-fitting parts, and it won't look very nice either. Of course, in any given project, there will likely be many things that need measuring of many different sizes, and you won't be able to handle it all with a single ruler. This is the purpose of Jorest Contour Gauge, available on Amazon for $14.99.
This unusual tool is like one of those pin impression desk toys, but with a more practical purpose. The orange ABS plastic surface is made up of sliding pins, which will contour to whatever you press them up against. Once you have the shape impression, flip the locking switch on the side, and they'll stay in that configuration, giving you a matched reference of the shape you can use to trace or measure using the built-in ruler. It's useful for a variety of tasks, such as putting up wallpaper, laying out flooring, cutting out shapes in woodworking, and more.
Saker Multi-Function Foldable Level
In addition to cutting out shapes and measuring dimensions, another vital aspect of small-scale building projects is ensuring that surfaces are as level as possible. The last thing you want is to build a new desk from scratch, only for all of your stuff to slide right off of it because it's not actually flat. This is why it's important to have a level in your kit, but if you need to measure multiple levels at multiple angles, you may want to try the Saker Multi-Function Foldable Level, available on Amazon for $39.99.
This level can extend to a full length of 28 inches, useful for measuring level on long surfaces like floors or stairway banisters. However, it can also fold down into a compact cube for easy storage, as well as partially deploy its segments to measure levels in more complicated shapes and configurations, like on stairs or around wall corners. There are a total of four liquid-filled vials built into the level's segments to help ensure accurate measurements and take several different levels simultaneously.
Rak Magnetic Pickup Tool
No matter how steady you think your hands are, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that, sooner or later, you're probably going to drop something you'd really rather not, such as a vital screw. It's one thing if it just falls on the floor, but if it ends up stuck in a cramped space, you won't be able to grab it with your fingers, assuming you'll even be able to see it. It's this particularly annoying scenario that the Rak Magnetic Pickup Tool is meant to remedy, and it's available on Amazon for $25.99.
This handheld tool looks like a simple flashlight at a glance, and in fairness, it technically is that. Its bright LED bulbs and narrow, lightweight body make it helpful as a handheld work flashlight. What it's really meant for, though, is picking up dropped metal components via its magnetized head. The head can also extend up to 22 inches, with a flexible end that snags into tight spots, so you can grab dropped screws, nails, and bolts even in crowded areas. The tool's base is also magnetized, so you can stick it to a metal floor, wall, or other surface and extend the head to use it as a work light.
Winwend Endoscope Camera and Light
Whether you're working on an elaborate engine or trying to find something behind your walls, you may occasionally need to get a better view of something's inner workings than just your eyes can provide. For inspection in small spaces, an endoscope is a great tool to have handy, such as the Winwend Endoscope Camera and Light, available on Amazon for a list price of $35.90.
This portable endoscope unit consists of a 16.5-foot flexible cable ending with a 1080p HD camera, which is attached to a handheld 4.3-inch HD viewing unit. The entire device is self-contained and ready to use out of the box; you don't need to sync it to Wi-Fi or a smartphone app to use it. You can snake the cable and camera into tight spaces like engines, air conditioners, and behind walls, with a built-in light and both color and black-and-white viewing modes giving you a clear view of everything. The camera and cable have an IP67 waterproof rating, so you can use them safely in moist areas like water pipelines, making them a must-have for plumbing work. The device also includes several swappable camera attachments, including a mirror, a hook, and a magnet.