5 Handy Mini Gadgets Every Contractor Should Have In Their Tool Bag

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A skilled contractor makes use of many tools on a daily basis. This includes various power tools and other assorted hefty implements, of course, but in addition to that, there are many smaller and simpler tools that could find a home in a contractor's hands or toolbag. The market is flooded with mini-sized gadgets like utility knives, contour gauges, and magnetic tools that can be unexpectedly handy on a variety of jobs and in different fields.

If you or another contractor in your life has got some room in their tool bag, it certainly wouldn't hurt to go shopping on Amazon for some extra mini gadgets to aid with the daily workload. You might just find that these tools, despite their relatively compact designs, will end up saving a lot of work and headaches, particularly in cramped situations where larger tools may not be able to get into the nitty-gritty corners.