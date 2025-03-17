What Is The Liquid In A Spirit Level? (And Why Is It Green?)

There are tools in every tool chest that get used so often they can legitimately be labeled as essential. But there are many other tools tucked away in most kits whose usefulness may not always be acknowledged, at least not until you really, really need them. Some might argue that the spirit level should be ranked high on that latter list because, well, they are often the first and last line between you and hanging things or building things that are not precisely straight.

If you're unfamiliar with the trusty spirit level, it's that rectangular device in your tool kit that has three liquid filled tubes inset with little lines drawn around them. You are supposed to use a spirit level whenever you need to ensure the project you're working on is aligned perfectly straight. They are most often used when hanging pictures on a wall, though carpenters also frequently use them to ensure whatever they might be building is not crooked.

The general idea is that a fixture is dead straight when the bubble set within those tubes is settled precisely in the middle of the little corresponding lines. And yes, as simplistic in design as they are, spirit levels are almost never wrong. As for the liquid inside those tubes, you might be surprised to learn it is not water, but alcohol, hence the "spirit" level name. That liquid was selected due, in part, to its low freezing point, but also because alcohol possesses a clarity that water typically does not.

