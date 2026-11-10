5 Hybrid SUVs That Get Less MPG Than The Ford Maverick

For a workhorse vehicle, you'd expect a pickup truck to be less fuel-efficient. And that's actually true for some pickup trucks, especially the heavy-duty ones with high towing and payload capacity, like the Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450, which use V8 engines. However, using a hybrid powertrain can make a huge difference in fuel efficiency. The Ford Maverick Hybrid is a great example of this. The Maverick is the most fuel-efficient pickup truck in 2026, with an impressive combined EPA-certified fuel economy of 38 mpg, thus offering drivers a practical combination of utility, affordability, and fewer trips to the gas station.

In the city, the Maverick is even more efficient, delivering up to 42 mpg; on the highway, the numbers are slightly lower at 35 mpg. These figures vary by trim, which is to be expected, as different variables affect the actual fuel economy, such as the drivetrain. For example, the base Maverick XL variant delivers the aforementioned figures in front-wheel drive, but slightly lower numbers (40 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined) with all-wheel drive.

However, not every hybrid vehicle delivers the same level of fuel efficiency. Despite being a pickup truck, the Ford Maverick sets a surprisingly high benchmark, making it difficult for several hybrid SUVs to keep up. We'll discuss five hybrid SUVs with lower mpg ratings than the Maverick, which you might want to avoid if you need good fuel economy figures in your next car. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.