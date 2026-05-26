2026's Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Truck Won't Just Save You Money At The Pump

The Ford Maverick is considered a compact truck, making it a viable option for those who also find trucks like the F-150 too large. While the Ford F-150 can be up to 244 inches long, all versions of the Maverick come in at just under 200 inches. That size may matter, of course: the F-150 has an eight-foot truck bed, compared to the Maverick's four-foot-six-inch bed. That said, while the Maverick is smaller, it's still plenty capable.

The Ford Maverick Hybrid has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor that combine to make 191 hp. Obviously, the Maverick isn't as powerful (and won't tow as much) as larger pickups, but it has a decent 1,500-pound payload capacity and can tow up to 2,000 pounds, or 4,000 pounds with the Tow package. That's likely more than enough for most users. On top of that, it's easier to navigate a city with the Maverick, which fits into parking spots much better than the F-150. But it's not just for city driving.

The lowest trim, XL, is a bit bare-bones but will keep you under $30,000. However, the XLT, Lobo, Lariat, and Tremor will make the Maverick more comfortable and more capable off-road. The Tremor, for example, has off-road tuned suspension, trail-oriented tech, and elevated ground clearance.