The Subaru Hybrid You Might Not Know Uses A Toyota Electric Motor

For car enthusiasts and casual followers of the auto industry, the most high-profile collaboration between Toyota and Subaru is likely the twin Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ sports cars. These were jointly developed by the two automakers, sharing both an assembly line and a Subaru-built flat-four engine.

The BRZ and GR86 coupes, however, are not the only fruits of the growing partnership between Subaru and Toyota, which has owned a 20% stake in Subaru since 2019. Toyota and Subaru have partnered on new electric vehicles since then, but the two brands' most important partnership may be in Subaru's hybrid Crosstrek and Forester SUVs, which use Toyota's hybrid motor technology to boost fuel economy and performance.

Obviously, the addition of hybrid powertrains further strengthens the appeal of the already-popular Subaru Forester and Subaru Crosstrek CUVs, which lagged behind some of their competitors in fuel economy. However, just because Subaru uses Toyota-derived electric motors in its hybrids does not mean that the Forester and Crosstrek have identical or even similar powertrains to comparable Toyota crossovers like the RAV4 or Corolla Cross Hybrid. And that's likely how both companies want it, with their respective vehicles maintaining their own engines and AWD systems that appeal to different types of buyers.