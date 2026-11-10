5 Robot Mower Brands With Better Ratings Than Husqvarna
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Husqvarna is one of the major robot lawn mower brands that you can find on the market, but several competitors have models that earn better ratings from other reviewers. Segway, Mammotion, Ecovacs, Worx, and Eufy all have some highly rated alternatives on the market, giving you plenty of options if you're interested in comparing some manufacturers before buying a robot for your lawn.
However, even if there are some other options, that doesn't mean that Husqvarna makes bad mowers. Its Automower 410iQ sits in seventh place among the nine models that Consumer Reports compared, highlighting its strong cutting performance, although competitors pull ahead in overall results. The tests cover cutting performance, convenience, noise, and other factors that are important once the robot takes over your lawn.
Before settling on a mower, though, consider how well it can handle the conditions in your own yard. Your lawn size, slopes, and how much setup you're willing to handle can influence which is the better choice for you. So, we've gathered brands and their models that can outperform Husqvarna's options, along with what makes those alternatives worth considering.
Segway Navimow
The Segway Navimow i105N ranks as one of the best among the nine models reviewed by Consumer Reports, way ahead of the seventh-place Automower 410iQ by Husqvarna. However, both received excellent assessments for cutting performance, while the Segway earns a better spot for convenience and noise. So, this makes it a good alternative if you're interested in leaving lawn duty to a robot.
This mower by Segway uses satellite positioning and a camera to navigate, so there's no perimeter wire to bury around the lawn. Through the app, it's possible to map boundaries, set schedules, create separate mowing zones and choose some areas to avoid. Even so, you'll still need to give the charging station a good spot on flat ground, so installation still takes some work.
For those looking for an affordable robotic mower, the Navimow is available on Amazon for $799, which is way cheaper than the $2,599.99 for Husqvarna's option. However, while you can find it at a better price, the Segway option is made for lawns up to ⅛ acre, making it more suitable for smaller yards compared to the 0.5-acre range of the Husqvarna mower.
Mammotion
Listed for $1,399 at Home Depot, this compact all-wheel-drive mower is built to work on uneven lawns. Paying a little over half of what you would for a Husqvarna Automower 410iQ gets you the Mammotion Luba Mini AWD 800, which is another lawn mower that ranks well in Consumer Reports' comparison, placing second, especially because of cutting performance and convenience.
Mammotion's ability to handle slopes is one reason for a closer look at it. Its systems are rated for slopes up to 80 percent, compared with the Husqvarna's 45 percent, and adaptive suspension also helps it to work on uneven ground. This means that if hills are among the problems your robotic mower encounters when working, this one is an option worth considering.
Also, it's possible to manage separate mowing areas through the app and set boundaries for it without laying perimeter wire. This mower also comes with a camera, which helps it to avoid obstacles, while adjustable cutting height gives you some control over the finish. However, it's recommended for around 0.2 acre versus Husqvarna's half acre, so check how much grass you need to cut.
Ecovacs
Getting through narrow gaps between lawn sections can be a little awkward, and this mower is designed with those spaces in mind. The Ecovacs Goat O1000 RTK can squeeze through gaps as narrow as 2.3 feet and has a $999.99 price tag, which keeps it below many other more expensive alternatives that you can find.
Strong cutting performance and ease of use also help to explain the favorable ratings, even if it only matches the Husqvarna Automower 410iQ's ability to climb 45% slopes. Cutting height is more limited as well, since the Ecovacs adjusts from 1.2 to 3.2 inches, while the Husqvarna offers a wider range of 1 to 4 inches.
Its navigation combines a lot of different things to deliver a good performance, such as satellite positioning, a camera, and depth sensors, with automatic mapping that saves you from using perimeter wire. Through the app you have other conveniences, such as splitting or merging mowing areas and creating no-go zones. You'll still need to choose a suitable location for the RTK reference station, since the antenna needs an open view of the sky and overlooking that is a mistake that people make with smart mowers.
Worx
The Worx Landroid Vision Cloud 1/2 Acre WR320.1 is priced at $1,750.61 and uses a removable Power Share battery compatible with other Worx tools. This means that if you already own some of those tools, that becomes a useful perk, especially when the mower has to spend some time in storage because of winter. It places fourth in the nine-model comparison, above the Husqvarna Automower 410iQ, with excellent assessments for cutting performance and noise. Its half-acre coverage also matches the Husqvarna's advertised lawn capacity.
Cloud-based RTK positioning and onboard cameras guide it without perimeter wire or an antenna installed in the yard, leaving you with fewer pieces of hardware to position outside. This mower can map your lawn automatically, recognize obstacles, and work across multiple zones, while the app lets you adjust its cutting height. Another perk is the Cut-to-Zero system, which shifts trimming toward lawn edges, reducing the strip of grass left beside paths and borders. However, it's not a mower recommended for a steep yard, since it comes with a maximum slope rating of only 30 percent.
Eufy
Skipping boundary wires and a separate RTK antenna makes setup less intimidating, and the Eufy E18 Robot Lawn Mower does that while uses cameras to find its way around instead. It has a $2,599.99 list price (although out of stock at time of writing) and ranks sixth in the nine-model comparison by Consumer Reports, just above Husqvarna, with excellent assessments for cutting performance, noise, and construction quality.
It's possible to map your lawn automatically with this mower, and it cuts in parallel lines as well, while still letting you manage separate areas through the app. Additionally, a hands-on review found that the cut was already uniform after the first session although its rear-wheel-drive design struggles on slopes. For a flat yard, there's plenty to like about it.
Coverage is limited to 0.3 acres, so the Husqvarna 410iQ supports a larger lawn, making the capacity and the size of your yard things to consider before committing to a new robotic mower.