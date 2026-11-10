5 Robot Mower Brands With Better Ratings Than Husqvarna

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Husqvarna is one of the major robot lawn mower brands that you can find on the market, but several competitors have models that earn better ratings from other reviewers. Segway, Mammotion, Ecovacs, Worx, and Eufy all have some highly rated alternatives on the market, giving you plenty of options if you're interested in comparing some manufacturers before buying a robot for your lawn.

However, even if there are some other options, that doesn't mean that Husqvarna makes bad mowers. Its Automower 410iQ sits in seventh place among the nine models that Consumer Reports compared, highlighting its strong cutting performance, although competitors pull ahead in overall results. The tests cover cutting performance, convenience, noise, and other factors that are important once the robot takes over your lawn.

Before settling on a mower, though, consider how well it can handle the conditions in your own yard. Your lawn size, slopes, and how much setup you're willing to handle can influence which is the better choice for you. So, we've gathered brands and their models that can outperform Husqvarna's options, along with what makes those alternatives worth considering.