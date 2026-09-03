7 Affordable Robotic Mowers Worth Buying In 2026
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Robotic lawn mowers are all the rage. These landscaping tools take a lot of the work that would otherwise command your weekends off your plate. You still need to edge around sidewalks and paths and handle other yard tasks with this unit, but many of the more up-to-date models address many of the problems robotic mowers once faced. There are also lots of options to sift through in the contemporary marketplace. Yet, lots of choices are extremely expensive. You'll be looking at a price tag upwards of $2,000 at the bare minimum for plenty of quality options (and significantly higher in many cases). For that price, you might be better off buying a lawn tractor or riding mower and just doing it yourself. With this tool — frequently priced in that same territory — you have the ability to drag attachments across the yard, making for a versatile lawn tool that can support lots of jobs outside.
However, that doesn't mean you're doomed to pay through the teeth for a robotic mower. Plenty of lawn maintainers won't want to invest in a riding mower that will take up a significant amount of space in their garage, nor will they want to do the bulk of the mowing themselves. Fortunately, there are more affordable options that don't sacrifice quality. They're typically rated for smaller lawns, but all of them have the ability to handle a typical residential yard and then some, with great features and updated technology while keeping valuable cash in your pocket.
Segway Navimow i206 Mower
The Segway Navimow i206 features an AWD capability and retails at Amazon for $999. It's rated for a 0.15 acre lawn and has the ability to handle up to 20 individual zones while cutting without a guide wire needed to manage its perimeter. It utilizes an auto mapping function to identify the cutting area you require and then maintain itself within that space. The mower features precision steering that minimizes the damage its wheels cause to the grass and soil layer while delivering an adjustable cut height ranging between 2 and 3.6 inches. The mower's battery is also capable of handling a cutting area of 1,350 square feet per charge and supports heavy slope work up to a 45% grade.
This mower was named by Bob Vila as the outlet's best overall choice in its 2026 testing. The zero-turn capability was a significant highlight, as was the AI powered camera array that supports the mower's ability to perform without a guide wire. The outlet reports that the i-Series as a whole has been updated with some important functional expansions. This mower, in particular, is nimble and powerful, delivering a quiet, speedy cut without performance tradeoffs.
Ecovacs Goat O1000 LiDAR Pro Mower
The Ecovacs Goat O1000 LiDAR Pro Mower is listed at Amazon for $999 (although there's an identical product merged into the listing for $1,499.99, so some careful inspection is necessary). Amazon also has the tool listed with payment plan options available, including a zero interest offer. The tool features a TruEdge trimmer that can handle cutting demands right up against obstacles and is adept at avoiding impediments to its path. The mower's HoloScope 360-degree navigation technology provides for a self-sufficient tool that won't need any interference. It can also handle slops up to a 45% grade.
The tool's LiDAR technology (a feature that's also contributing to advance safety in autonomous vehicles) helps it navigate without boundary wires or any large setup hurdles that might otherwise be required to map the yard. LiDAR operates in a similar fashion to the echolocation used by bats or a ship's sonar system. Lasers are beamed out across the yard and the resulting distances to objects discovered builds a 3D model of the area.
From here, the mower can navigate the yard 'seeing' objects similar to a person's own vision of the landscape. It can handle cut heights ranging from 1.2 to 3.1 inches and takes less than a minute to set up. Techxreviews notes that this option can serve in support of a "truly hands-free lawn care routine" and classifies it as an "advanced robotic mower [that] represents a major step forward for automated home maintenance." Other reviewers repeat similar praise in their home testing, giving this tool a strong body of high ratings.
Mammotion Yuka Mini
A robotic mower built for suburban landscapes, the Mammotion Yuka Mini is listed at Home Depot for $1,099, and at a reduced price of $749 at Mammotion directly. Both carriers list it currently out of stock online, however, so you'll want to do some digging at your local Home Depot or elsewhere to find this option. The mower was named as the best for small yards in 2026 testing by The Spruce. Specifically, the outlet noted that it features a quick and straightforward setup procedure and uses an AI based camera system rather than LiDAR technology to identify the cutting area and navigate.
The Spruce found its obstacle detection capabilities to be "excellent" and reported that its nightlight feature allows it to mow in the dark, too, defeating a major drawback that many other mowers exhibit. However, the outlet did note that it wasn't great at cutting in damp soil conditions. The mower can handle multiple zones and deliver cutting performance between 2 and 3.5 inches in height. The mower is lightweight, making it easy to pick up and move if you find that you need to make adjustments, and its compact size allows for better coverage of potentially tricky areas.
Worx Landroid WR310.1
The Worx Landroid WR310.1 comes from a well established outdoor power tool brand. Worx's robotic mowers are also touted option from buyers and professional reviewers alike, and one of the best blends of value and performance you'll find is this model. Listed at Lowe's (but unavailable online) for $1,080 and Best Buy for the same price, the mower operates via a navigational assist from integrated AI tools. This means it doesn't require a guide wire to maneuver around the perimeter of your yard. The mower also operates with unlimited zones, meaning you can set specific cutting parameters to section up your yard in any way you see fit, or designate segments of a large yard into different zones to give the mower bite sized pieces of a more complex layout.
The mower offers app controls as well, delivering customization for pathway control, nuanced settings, and more. It can cut to a height ranging between 1.57 and 3.54 inches and offers an auto mapping function that cuts out much of the setup process that other mowers require of owners. This tool has been highly rated by TheConsumR. In a 2026 review of the robotic mower, the outlet noted that this model "emerges as a clear standout in the automated lawn care market, striking an exceptional balance between price, performance, and accessibility."
Sunseeker X3 Plus Mower
Sunseeker is yet another common brand name in the vernacular of robotic lawn mower shoppers. The Sunseeker X3 Plus Mower ($980 at Amazon and the same at Home Depot) features a wire-free operation, delivers coverage across multiple zones (up to six), and features a cutting height ranging from 1.6 to 3.2 inches. It offers a 30% slope grade capability, which is lower than some others on this list but still functional enough to handle the typical yard as well as some curveballs that might get thrown its way. The mower is listed as Bob Vila's runner-up pick. The outlet noted that it cut exceedingly well, and came with replacement blades and installation equipment to produce a long lasting cut beyond the initial honeymoon phase of operating the tool.
Bob Vila's review does note that the mower requires a staked satellite receiver, and that installing this part of the apparatus wasn't difficult but did require some additional planning. The cord's length offers plenty of versatility in finding a good spot for the receiver, but it still needs to go somewhere that has a clear view of the sky, which may be a challenge for some. In addition to the primary guidance it receives from the satellite connection, the mower also features a Vision AI installation that helps it navigate around obstacles and impediments with ease. This is a feature that Pest and Lawn Ginja praises in their review of the mower, specifically.
Gardena Sileno Life Mower
The Gardena Sileno Life Mower is listed at Amazon for $993 and offers Bluetooth compatibility and an app based control environment. It produces exceedingly quiet cutting (rated at 57 dBA), making this a great choice for suburban environments and dense, city areas that may require some additional consideration of noise levels and neighborly care. It offers a slope coverage maxing out at a 35% grade and can handle up to 8,100 square feet of landscaping without issue. The mower is also capable of handling damp lawns, making it a solid choice for those who live in areas that get a lot of rain. The mower does require a boundary wire though, which can be a notable setback for homeowners hoping to minimize the installation effort.
She Sows Seeds reviewed the mower in 2023 and gave it high praise. "We absolutely love having it," she notes. It delivers a cutting height ranging from a very low 0.78 inches up to 1.97 inches. This means that it's not likely going to be efficient at handling the first mow of the spring, but for manicured maintenance after your lawn height has been established, this offers a high and tight trimming function that most other robotic mowers can't deliver.
Anthbot M9 Full Band RTK and NRKT Mower
The Anthbot M9 Full Band RTK and NRTK Mower is listed at Amazon for $769. It's an updated model over the previous Anthbot option and has been praised highly by New Atlas. The outlet notes that it "delivers unusually good value... Perhaps the biggest advantages here are how easy the unit is to set up and get working," going on to say that this is a particularly valuable choice for those with smaller lawns and homeowners who might not want to tinker with their robotic mower all that much.
The robotic mower features a dual AI vision technology that helps it avoid obstacles with ease, and the tool runs on satellite navigational capabilities, meaning it won't require a guide wire. The mower takes minutes to set up and within the app environment that helps control the tool you can set specialized zoning parameters that dictate nuanced cutting schedules to suit your needs. It can provide a cut height between 1.2 and 2.7 inches and offers the ability to navigate up to a 45% slope grade for solid coverage across challenging yard geometry.
Methodology
All of these robotic lawn mowers are priced below $1,500. They all include some important quality of life features like high slope grade capabilities and a good range of cutting heights. Some also feature LiDAR technology to help them navigate. This is a uniquely potent imaging tool that can generate impeccably accurate 3D terrain models. It's one that I have extensive personal experience with and knowledge of, gained during time spent earning a GIS degree.
In the same vein, most of these mowers rely on LiDAR or other navigational system that mean that don't require a boundary wire to operate, but this isn't a universal feature. The mowers on this list also sport high ratings from buyers and many have also been rated highly by dedicated review outlets, giving them an additional layer of credence to fall back on beyond their quality specifications and reasonable pricing.