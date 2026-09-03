7 Affordable Robotic Mowers Worth Buying In 2026

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Robotic lawn mowers are all the rage. These landscaping tools take a lot of the work that would otherwise command your weekends off your plate. You still need to edge around sidewalks and paths and handle other yard tasks with this unit, but many of the more up-to-date models address many of the problems robotic mowers once faced. There are also lots of options to sift through in the contemporary marketplace. Yet, lots of choices are extremely expensive. You'll be looking at a price tag upwards of $2,000 at the bare minimum for plenty of quality options (and significantly higher in many cases). For that price, you might be better off buying a lawn tractor or riding mower and just doing it yourself. With this tool — frequently priced in that same territory — you have the ability to drag attachments across the yard, making for a versatile lawn tool that can support lots of jobs outside.

However, that doesn't mean you're doomed to pay through the teeth for a robotic mower. Plenty of lawn maintainers won't want to invest in a riding mower that will take up a significant amount of space in their garage, nor will they want to do the bulk of the mowing themselves. Fortunately, there are more affordable options that don't sacrifice quality. They're typically rated for smaller lawns, but all of them have the ability to handle a typical residential yard and then some, with great features and updated technology while keeping valuable cash in your pocket.