4 Pole Saw Brands With Better Ratings Than Milwaukee

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There's a tool for every job. When it comes to trimming tall trees and branches and pruning thick bushes, nothing beats a reliable pole saw. A pole saw is essentially a handheld chainsaw or cutting saw attached to a pole, but the tool itself is completely integrated and probably a lot safer than duct-taping a traditional chainsaw to the end of a large pole yourself. A true pole saw is all one piece, and you can control the blades from a button or trigger at the end you're holding, but it's also long enough that you can remain on the ground yet still reach the branches and shrubbery overhead. As with all things, tools included, no single pole saw is equal. There are a wide variety of models and designs available, from a list of just as many manufacturers, so if you're in need of a new pole saw for your yardwork, you'll have a few choices to make.

Milwaukee is a renowned brand of both power tools and outdoor gear, not the least of which are some practical pole saws. You might be inclined to turn right to it, especially if you have other gear you really love from the brand. But while it may have decent scores elsewhere, Consumer Reports actually ranks Milwaukee models fairly low compared to the competition. That, of course, calls for some alternatives, or better yet, some higher-rated options. Here are some of those additional brands and models that ended up with better ratings than Milwaukee gear.