4 Pole Saw Brands With Better Ratings Than Milwaukee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a tool for every job. When it comes to trimming tall trees and branches and pruning thick bushes, nothing beats a reliable pole saw. A pole saw is essentially a handheld chainsaw or cutting saw attached to a pole, but the tool itself is completely integrated and probably a lot safer than duct-taping a traditional chainsaw to the end of a large pole yourself. A true pole saw is all one piece, and you can control the blades from a button or trigger at the end you're holding, but it's also long enough that you can remain on the ground yet still reach the branches and shrubbery overhead. As with all things, tools included, no single pole saw is equal. There are a wide variety of models and designs available, from a list of just as many manufacturers, so if you're in need of a new pole saw for your yardwork, you'll have a few choices to make.
Milwaukee is a renowned brand of both power tools and outdoor gear, not the least of which are some practical pole saws. You might be inclined to turn right to it, especially if you have other gear you really love from the brand. But while it may have decent scores elsewhere, Consumer Reports actually ranks Milwaukee models fairly low compared to the competition. That, of course, calls for some alternatives, or better yet, some higher-rated options. Here are some of those additional brands and models that ended up with better ratings than Milwaukee gear.
Ego: Power+ 10-inch telescopic pole saw
Earning the highest rating and recommendation from Consumer Reports, the Ego Power+ 10-inch telescopic pole saw comes in two bundles: one with the battery and charger, and another with simply the pole and attached saw. The bundle with the battery and charger is probably the one you want, at around $380 full price. If you own or get another Ego device later, like a string trimmer, mower, or similar tool, the batteries are interchangeable. The telescopic shaft can reach up to 13 feet as-is, or up to 17 feet with an extension pole attachment. What's most interesting about this one is that it includes the "industry-first" LED cut line indicator, which helps you make straight, precise cuts even in dark environments or shaded areas.
But as for its media scores, CR gave this Ego pole saw high marks for cutting speed, noise production — so it's not too loud — and rigidity or handling during use. It also earned a decent score for ease of use during operation, which is always a plus. Other outlets like Popular Mechanics, BobVila.com, and 9to5Toys have all covered and praised this model before. On Amazon, it has nearly 400 reviews with a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewers are mainly positive, sharing that it "cuts branches like butter," and that it's reliable, powerful, and versatile for outdoor tasks. Those are all in line with some of the brand's other offerings.
For a quick comparison, Milwaukee's M18 FUEL 10-inch pole saw for $379 with no charger or battery received an average score from CR and currently has 70 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5 out of 5 stars score.
Stihl: HTA 50 10-inch battery-powered pole pruner
Also rated highly by CR, with good scores for cutting speed, noise, rigidity, and ease of use, the Stihl HTA 50 10-inch pole saw is both affordable, at $240 full price, and lightweight. This Stihl saw weighs about 7.9 pounds without the battery attached versus the Ego Power+ at 9.37 pounds sans battery. Theoretically, if you're holding it up for a bit, it should make your arms a little less tired. The controls are said to be ambidextrous-friendly; meanwhile, built-in branch hooks should help you remove and clear debris after your cuts. It stretches up to nine feet as-is, or up to 11 feet with an optional shaft extension. Everything else is fairly straightforward.
The Stihl HTA 50 shows up on 'best of' lists at Consumer Reports, obviously, and Quartz. And while they're not this specific model (the HTA 50), Stihl pole saws also feature at BobVila.com, OutdoorLife, and we have also recommended them before.
Reviews on the Stihl USA site total up to 30, with an average score of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Most owners seem to be really happy with their purchase, lauding it as "amazing," easy to handle, or impressive. Because there aren't many reviews live, it's worth noting that the trend seems to follow the brand's reputation overall. People generally seem to like Stihl pole saws across the board.
Husqvarna: 330iKP Combi Switch with pole saw attachment
Priced slightly higher at $450 full cost but with the battery, the Husqvarna 330iKP Combi Switch is also rated highly by Consumer Reports, several media outlets, and owners alike. CR gives it good grades for cutting speed and rigidity, but also praises the low noise and ease of use. BobVila.com, Family Handyman, and Top Ten Reviews all praise it as well. After over 50 reviews on Amazon, it has a 3.9 out of 5 stars, but most of Husqvarna's gear earns 4 stars or above long-term. All of that tracks with the brand's reputation, and while there are always misses here and there, it helps to highlight the company's positive sentiment more so when you compare the CR grading for Milwaukee's comparable pole saws.
The big features worth calling out for the 330iKP are its 12-foot reach, high modularity thanks to easy-swappable attachments (including the pole saw attachment it comes with), and its active cooling system — the latter keeps both the device and the battery cool during particularly trying sessions.
Husqvarna is a Swedish-owned company that actually has a handful of tool brands under its belt. It's not surprising then that it would rank higher than some of the others out there.
Echo: 56-volt 10-inch X Series cordless pole saw
In its lineup, the Japanese-owned Echo has multiple worthy pole saws, like the eForce DPPF-2100 56-volt 10-inch power pruner for around $600, or the Echo 56V DPPT-2600H Power Pruner for $720 featured in the Consumer Reports list. The DPPT-2600H was awarded solid ratings from CR for cutting speed and rigidity, with average ratings for noise reduction and ease of use. At The Home Depot, it has 35 reviews total with a 4.7 out of 5-star score. If you start looking at the brand's other tools and gear, that trend seems to follow through.
This particular model (DPPT-2600H) stretches up to 16 feet as-is thanks to the telescopic handle. You'll notice that's, by far, one of the highest-reaching pole saws mentioned here, and that's without extra attachments, too. It has a couple of other notable features, like a translucent oil tank segment so you can check fluid levels without opening it up, an automatic adjustable oiler to keep maintenance easy, and a side-access chain tensioner so you can adjust the chain quickly and effortlessly. Lots to love there, and Echo owners seem to be happy with their purchases. Some have called this model "powerful and convenient," and specifically praise how easy it is to trim high out-of-reach branches with it.
Next time you're considering a Milwaukee pole saw, or need to upgrade or replace an old one, you might go with one of these other brands instead, like Echo or Stihl.