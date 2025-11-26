Who Makes Echo Chainsaws And Where Are They Manufactured?

The story of Echo chainsaws begins in post-war Japan with a company named Kyoritsu Noki, founded in 1947, whose purpose was to build compact engines for agricultural machinery. Over the years, as the business refined its two-stroke engine technology, it transitioned to the forestry sector, introducing its first chainsaw in the 1960s.

Early models of the brand's chainsaw had durable housings, efficient engines, and dependable performance for heavy outdoor workloads, reflecting Kyoritsu Noki's engineering priorities and defining Echo's name. The company rebranded itself as the Kioritz Corporation in 1971 and formally launched the Echo brand for its professional-grade handheld tools.

Today, the Echo brand is owned and manufactured by Yamabiko Corporation, which oversees global production and preserves the bran's reputation for reliability. The company maintains its innovation and compact engine expertise to remain at the forefront, producing some of the best chainsaws you can buy. Echo has a favorable reputation for building quality products, and along with chainsaws, there are also Echo's commercial backpack blowers, in addition to its distinctive orange-and-black aesthetic which helped it stand out in a competitive Japanese and international market during that time.