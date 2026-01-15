Are Stihl Pole Saws Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
In the grand, and often complicated scheme of home ownership, properly maintaining any trees lining a property is one task that many likely don't consider at the point of purchase. Nonetheless, at some point in the ownership cycle, you'll no doubt discover that branches near the house itself, or any power lines on the property, may need trimming to prevent serious damage. In such cases, those branches will almost certainly be unreachable from the ground.
In such an instance, you'll either need to hire a tree-trimming professional to do the job or set about felling the rogue branches yourself. And if you want to cut them back on your own, a powered pole saw may be the best tool for the job. It is not, however, a tool that most homeowners think much about until they actually have a need for one. The rub there, of course, is that, when you do find yourself in need, you might not know what pole saw to purchase, though when it comes to the market's major chainsaw manufacturers, you'll quickly see that Stihl is as well-regarded as any you'll find.
In case there's any question, the independently-owned outfit does indeed feature a full lineup of pole saws in its product line. According to those who've used the chainsaws themselves, the brand's pole cutters are generally every bit as good as its other offerings. Here's what those real-world customers like and dislike about Stihl pole saws.
Here's what users are saying about Stihl Pole Saws
Of Stihl's 11 pole cutters, all but 1 have been rated at 4.6 stars or higher by consumers. Given the fact, we'll start with the lowest-rated of Stihl's pole saws, the 4.1-star earning HT 250. Of the 27 user reviews, seven are 1 or 2-star. While few fault the saw for cutting power, some claim design flaws in the head make it prone to malfunction, while others claim the chain too-easily disengages from the motor. Those complaints make the $869.99 price tag hard to swallow for some.
If there is one relatively common complaint about Stihl pole saws, it's that they are pricier than some other smart money options in the market. The complaint is tempered by the perceived high quality, which is spread pretty evenly over Stihl's gas-powered and battery-powered cutters. In the latter category, the HT 50 is particularly well-rated, with 30 reviewers awarding 4.9 out of 5 stars. Those users generally raved about its power and cutting reach, as well as its lightweight design and quiet-running motor. Meanwhile, some rural YouTubers claim it's great for clearing hard-to-reach branches in out-of-the-way locations.
On the gas-powered side, the HT 135 is the top-rated pole saw with a 4.8-star rating based on 75 reviews. While some reviewers note a similar chain disengagement issue as the HT 50, most praise the cutter for its reach and power, as well as its ability to cut thick branches. One even called it a legit "beast," with solid notes from Pro Tool Reviews backing up the positive notes.
Here's what a Stihl pole saw will cost you
Now that you know that Stihl pole saws are generally well regarded by those who've ponied up their own hard-earned money to buy one, you might be curious exactly how much of your hard-earned money you'll need to spend to join them. If that's the case, you'll be bummed to learn that the devices will cost you a pretty penny. At the moment, Stihl is showing just powered two-pole saws on its website priced under $400. If there's good news there, it's that one of those, the battery-powered HTA 50, is actually pretty budget-friendly at just $239. It's worth noting, however, that said price does not include a battery or charger, which would run the price up another $200-plus.
You also do not get a battery or charger with the HTA 66, making its $399.99 tool-only price just a little harder to swallow. Just for the record, Stihl does not appear to offer a battery-powered pole saw package that includes a power source or charge, though some retailers might. While the price for those battery saws starts at a little over $200 on the low end, sticker prices can range up to $749.99 on the high end with the HTA 160.
As it is, five of Stihl's pole saws are powered by gasoline. The price for those devices starts at just under $500, with the HT 56 C-E selling for $489.99. The HT 250 is the most expensive gas option at $869.99, but it's also the lowest rated at 4.1 stars. So that might be worth considering if you're considering dropping almost $900.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to explore the general reputation of Stihl's line of pruning pole saws among consumers who have purchased and used one for themselves. In exploring the consumer angle, we studied the user ratings awarded to various devices on Stihl's website, and read through dozens of reviews posted there and to other online platforms, highlighting some of the more common points of praise and complaint for the devices. When possible, professional reviews were also cited as a means to bolster claims made by everyday consumers. Some reviews may have been cited directly to ensure accuracy.