Stihl Chainsaws Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys This Brand

If you're a professional arborist or firewood supplier, it's hard to argue against the logic of using a Stihl chainsaw. The Stihl brand frequently tops the charts of heavy-duty chainsaws, and claimed the top spot in our comparison of major chainsaw brands. However, Stihl's warranty isn't the best and not everyone can afford to (or should) invest $540 to buy a saw like the Stihl MS 271 Farm Boss from Ace Hardware. A suitable alternative to the Stihl, based on personal experience with a variety of chainsaws, including Stihl and Echo, and side-by-side testing between brands by professional reviewers, would be the Echo CS-4920, available at Home Depot for $399.

Both saws feature relatively large displacement two-stroke engines, 50.2cc for the Stihl and 50.1cc for the Echo, with manual choke and pull-start mechanisms. The Stihl powerhead is heavier, with its listed weight at 12.3 pounds compared to the Echo at 11.1 pounds. Stihl recommends using an 18-inch guide bar on the MS 271, whereas Echo lists available guide bar lengths for the CS-4920 as 16, 18, and 20 inches.

Warranties from both brands are reduced if the saw is used in a professional capacity, whether in for-profit or non-profit enterprises. Echo has the better warranty on its chainsaw, with five years of protection for consumers and one year for commercial use. Stihl's warranty coverage is limited to one year for consumers and three months for commercial use on gasoline-powered rear-handle chainsaws, like the MS 271. Top-handle gas saws are limited to three months of warranty coverage regardless of use.