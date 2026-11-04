4 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In November 2026
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We're nearing the holiday shopping season, which means some pretty steep discounts on all kinds of gear and gadgets. If you've been in the market for some new tools, or you need to upgrade or replace some old ones, now just might be the time to do it. That's especially true with companies like Milwaukee seeing those price drops — the brand has a ton of tools ideal for renters, excellent tools for DIYers and home mechanics, and even products for all the haters who'd actually prefer a different brand altogether.
Perhaps the greatest benefit to shopping through Milwaukee's offerings during potential promotions and sales is the sheer amount of gear available. The heavy-duty tool maker has everything from your average power drill, pole saws, and lawn mowers, to more specialized equipment like concrete vibrators, sewer drums, and industrial job-site hardware. If you need it, Milwaukee most likely has a tool for the job. It doesn't matter if you're doing some work at home or need a more professional setup.
Here are some of the best discounts available on Milwaukee's equipment for the month.
M18 FUEL 18-volt cordless hammer drill and impact driver combo kit
Before diving into the actual products, The Home Depot is currently hosting a buy one get one sale on Milwaukee tools, which means even the full price sets come with a "free gift," and essentially a discount. That's precisely why this M18 FUEL combo kit is the top choice, outside of being a fan favorite with customers. This combo kit comes with a cordless hammer drill, cordless impact driver, two batteries, the charger, and a case, and that's all for $399 at full price. However, you can select a free gift from dozens of Milwaukee tools ranging in price from $150 to $230 in value. You're essentially saving the cost of the free gift.
If you were to choose even the cheapest "gift" at $150 — which is a cordless oscillating multi-tool — that's about 37% of the $399 combo kit price. If there are multiple tools you were going to buy anyway, this is an excellent deal. Other "gift" selections include a cordless 18-volt jig saw for $229, cordless 14-volt circular saw for $229, or an 18-volt 2-gallon cordless wet-dry vacuum for $159. Those prices are just for reference, though, but if you select them as your gift they're included at no extra cost.
As for the hammer drill and impact driver set, it currently has over 3,800 customer reviews at The Home Depot with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating. People have praised it because it's everything they need to get most jobs done, calling it the "best tool set" they own, and some say they're "well-made" and "worth the investment," if you need something like it.
Milwaukee PACKOUT deal on tool boxes, storage, and accessories
Alongside The Home Depot's buy one get one offer, Milwaukee PACKOUT products are also part of a unique promotion. Granted, there are exceptions, but it includes a plethora of tool box storage and organizer sets, from bags and lockable cases to wheel-equipped toolboxes for mobile job-site use.
This deal works a little differently than a straight discount. Yes, that's available, and as long as you spend $199 you'll save at checkout, but with this offer, the more you spend, the more you save — it's a tiered discount system. You'll save up to an additional 36% per qualifying item you add to your cart. The percentage varies based on what items you buy and how many you get at one time. Spend $199 and you save $50; spend $299, save $90; and buy $399, save $150.
To give an example, the 22-inch 2-drawer box for $179, the single drawer box for $164, the 22-inch 3-drawer box for $199, and a medium box for $90 would put the total at around $632 before taxes. With the promotion active, that total drops to $482, saving $150 across the board (or 23% total off each item). For just the 22-inch three-tier rolling tool box alone, which is normally $337, you save about 32% with one other item, dropping the price to $229.
If you need some boxes, bags, or organizers to tidy up your garage and tools, at the very least, you'll want to browse and see what's available. Milwaukee's PACKOUT series and storage lineup seems to get good ratings overall, so it's a solid promotion. All PACKOUT series items are compatible, by the way, so you can mix and match.
Free battery at Acme Tools
Cordless tools require a battery, and it's always good to have multiple available, especially from the same sets. That way you can use several tools at a time, but also so you don't have to constantly swap out a single battery between them. But batteries are pretty expensive — a single Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM battery, with 12 amp-hours, is $299 any other day at Acme. Thanks to a current promotion, however, that battery is completely free with the purchase of a specific tool. When you buy a qualifying Milwaukee M18 FUEL impact wrench, you get the battery free. The wrench is $999, so you're effectively saving 29%, or getting $299 off.
That's not the only free battery deal, though. Acme also has an offer where you buy a Milwaukee M18 bare tool or kit, from $299, and you get a free battery. You could opt to get a comparable battery free with select tool kits, or a matching battery with the purchase of an MX FUEL pipe threading machine. Because there are multiple tools mentioned here, it's difficult to pin down ratings for any particular one, but most of these tools are spoken of highly by owners. The FUEL impact wrench, for example, has nearly 90 customer reviews at Acme Tools with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Some of the bare tool kit models you can select, like the M18 FUEL 16-inch chainsaw, have thousands of customer reviews with a 4 star rating or above.
If you already have the tools and just want a battery, though, you can also buy a single battery for $279 and get another free.
Shockwave impact driver bits
If you already have the impact driver or drill, or you have a set added to your cart, you will eventually need some bits. Ace Hardware has a variety of Milwaukee impact driver bit sets on sale for some great prices. The 100-piece Shockwave assorted 1/4-inch set is $60 (normally $110), or 45% off. A 60-piece assorted screwdriver bit set is $75 (normally $150), shaving half off. Meanwhile, a slightly smaller 80-piece Shockwave impact driver bit set is $30 (normally $47), or 36% off.
When it comes down to it, some of the best Milwaukee tools you can buy, whether you already own them or not, can make use of drill bits like these. That includes multi-bit screwdrivers, impact drivers, cordless drills, and more.
The bit sets have fairly high review scores on Ace Hardware. The 100-piece set has over 8,000 customer reviews with a score of 4.9 out of 5. Though the screwdriver bit set has less than 10 reviews at Ace, at places like The Home Depot it has thousands of reviews with over 4 stars. In other words, people find these sets very useful and reliable.