Home Depot Is Giving Away Free Milwaukee Tools & Batteries In November 2026

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It's no secret that power tools and their required accessories like batteries and chargers can be prohibitively expensive. Even if you're already on board with a particular tool brand and system like Milwaukee's M18 line, you still need to buy the tools you need, alongside batteries to power them all. Paying sticker price for it all can be draining, to say the least, which is why it rather literally pays to be a smart shopper and keep an eye out for solid deals.

In this particular example, if you're looking to take at least a little bit of the edge off of shopping for new Milwaukee tools and accessories, you might want to visit your local Home Depot before the month is out. The chain is currently running a promotion wherein, by purchasing specific sets of Milwaukee products like batteries, chargers, and pre-bundled tool sets, you can opt to receive an additional Milwaukee tool or accessory at no additional cost. You may have to spend a couple hundred dollars on the initial purchase, but we're talking about savings on tools of over $200, so the math evens out in a lot of cases.