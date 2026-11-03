Home Depot Is Giving Away Free Milwaukee Tools & Batteries In November 2026
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It's no secret that power tools and their required accessories like batteries and chargers can be prohibitively expensive. Even if you're already on board with a particular tool brand and system like Milwaukee's M18 line, you still need to buy the tools you need, alongside batteries to power them all. Paying sticker price for it all can be draining, to say the least, which is why it rather literally pays to be a smart shopper and keep an eye out for solid deals.
In this particular example, if you're looking to take at least a little bit of the edge off of shopping for new Milwaukee tools and accessories, you might want to visit your local Home Depot before the month is out. The chain is currently running a promotion wherein, by purchasing specific sets of Milwaukee products like batteries, chargers, and pre-bundled tool sets, you can opt to receive an additional Milwaukee tool or accessory at no additional cost. You may have to spend a couple hundred dollars on the initial purchase, but we're talking about savings on tools of over $200, so the math evens out in a lot of cases.
Buy Milwaukee batteries, chargers, or tool sets, and get a little extra
In order to take advantage of this Milwaukee promotion at Home Depot, you first need to purchase one of four qualifying products. The cheapest of these qualifying products is the M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit, which includes two 5.0Ah battery packs and a charger. This normally retails for $397.00, but it's currently available for $199.00. After that is the M18 battery two-pack, including a 3.0Ah and 6.0Ah battery, normally $319.00, but on sale for $249.00. For a little more battery power, there's the M18 High Output Starter Kit for $299.00, which also includes a charger, but bumps the power rating with two high-output 6.0Ah battery packs. Finally, if you want to get some tools to start, there's the M18 Hammer Drill and Impact Driver combo kit for $399.00, which also includes two XC5.0 batteries, a charger, and a carrying case.
Once you've picked one of these four products, you can then select one of 13 other Milwaukee products you want to add on to your purchase as your buy-one-get-one. There's quite a wide selection of gift options available, including standard power tools like M18 impact wrenches and impact drivers, oscillating multi-tools, and reciprocating saws. However, there are also various utility products available as well, including the M18 jobsite radio, the triple-panel flood and area light, and the cordless wet/dry shop vac. If you want, you could even choose to add an additional 6.0Ah M18 battery pack as your gift.