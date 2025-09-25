Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench: What To Know Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An impact wrench is an important tool in any worker's tool cabinet, particularly those who work in the automotive field. Impact wrenches work to both securely fasten nuts and bolts, as well as forcefully remove any stripped fasteners that need to come off or be replaced. There are a multitude of different impact wrenches on the market from most of the major hardware brands, ranging in power and applications. For those specifically invested in the Milwaukee family of products, one of the impact wrenches on offer is the M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench.

As the name implies, this particular impact wrench is designed to output a high level of torque both for fastening and removal with the ultimate goal of optimizing job speed and dealing with stubborn fasteners. The M18 Fuel impact wrench also comes equipped with a friction ring that's meant to expedite socket changes without the need for additional tools. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench is available for purchase from Home Depot for $299.00.