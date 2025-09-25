Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench: What To Know Before You Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An impact wrench is an important tool in any worker's tool cabinet, particularly those who work in the automotive field. Impact wrenches work to both securely fasten nuts and bolts, as well as forcefully remove any stripped fasteners that need to come off or be replaced. There are a multitude of different impact wrenches on the market from most of the major hardware brands, ranging in power and applications. For those specifically invested in the Milwaukee family of products, one of the impact wrenches on offer is the M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench.
As the name implies, this particular impact wrench is designed to output a high level of torque both for fastening and removal with the ultimate goal of optimizing job speed and dealing with stubborn fasteners. The M18 Fuel impact wrench also comes equipped with a friction ring that's meant to expedite socket changes without the need for additional tools. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench is available for purchase from Home Depot for $299.00.
The Impact Wrench delivers up to 1,200 ft-lbs of fastening torque
According to Milwaukee's website, the M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench is equipped with a Powerstate brushless motor. When powered by one of Milwaukee's M18 Redlithium Forge battery packs, the impact wrench is capable of generating 1,200 ft-lbs of fastening torque, as well as 1,600 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque. Milwaukee advertises this impact wrench as being particularly power-dense compared to competitors.
The tool is controlled via a 4-Mode Drive Control switch, with several settings for managing the speed and output. Mode 4, in particular, is designed to prevent the tool from outputting more than 50 ft-lbs of torque specifically for hand-tight fastening. This mode can also be used for bolt loosening, delivering full force at first, then slowing down to ensure the fastener doesn't fall out.
The ½-inch anvil on the front of the impact wrench uses a square friction ring to facilitate quick socket removal and swaps without additional tools. The full device measures in at about 7.6 inches across, slightly smaller than some of Milwaukee's other M18 Fuel impact wrenches. The battery connector on the bottom of the tool also uses an isolation system, which both ensures the battery remains connected and dampens the levels of vibration transferred from the anvil to the power source.