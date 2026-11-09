5 Disadvantages Of Front-Wheel Drive Cars

Imagine yourself stuck at a red light on a rainy and cold evening. You press the gas a little too bravely, the front tires lose grip, and the steering wheel gives a small but noticeable tug. If that sounds familiar, there's a good chance you've spent time behind the wheel of a front-wheel drive car, and you've already met one of its character traits firsthand.

Front-wheel drive (FWD) truly is everywhere, and recently, many car brands have started offering fewer RWD options in favor of FWD and AWD. It underpins sedans, hatchbacks, and family-friendly crossovers, and for many drivers, it's the only layout they've ever known. Placing the engine and the driven wheels at the same end of the car makes for a compact, efficient package that's cheaper to produce, easier to fit into a small footprint, and decent with cabin space.

The engine's weight sitting over the drive wheels also helps with traction. Be that as it may, every engineering decision involves a compromise. When the same pair of wheels is responsible for steering the car, putting the power down, and carrying most of the car's weight, something has to give.

Sometimes that shows up as handling that feels less composed when you push hard into a corner. Other times it shows up at the shop, or in limits on how much power the car can realistically put to the surface. None of this makes a FWD car worse. Still, if you're weighing FWD against AWD or RWD for your next car, it helps to know the downsides going in. Here are five disadvantages of front-wheel drive cars.