Why Are So Many Car Brands Offering Fewer Rear-Wheel Drive Options Now?

A vehicle's drivetrain influences many other design elements. Packaging, safety, expense, weight, maintenance costs, and more all factor into an automaker's decision about which drivetrain to use. It's a choice between four different configurations: Rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive (or 4x4). But you may notice that RWD has taken a back seat to the others, especially FWD.

Let's rewind to 1966, when GM introduced the front-wheel drive Oldsmobile Toronado. The Toronado handled well in inclement weather and had a flat floor, as it didn't need a driveshaft running to the rear axle. That let designers lower the car without needing an intrusive tunnel in the passenger compartment. More room for passengers, better packaging. Similar guidelines dictated the original Mini, the classic British hot hatch known for being roomier than one might expect. Basically, FWD offered spaciousness, better on-road manners, and a more compact frame.

Manufacturing has evolved significantly since the mid-20th century, but physics hasn't. Modern RWD cars still need a driveshaft if they're not mid- or rear-engined, putting them at a disadvantage. Safety also plays a part: Having all the mechanical components up front, as in a FWD car, and biasing the car to understeer helps with emergency maneuvers. FWD cars are also more efficient, thanks to reduced parasitic drag from the long shaft running to the back. These have all combined to make RWD a less appealing option for carmakers.