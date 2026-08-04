There's A Good Reason Why Some Car Components Are So Hard To Reach

If someone asked me how to describe the anatomy of a car, I'd likely start with the word "complicated." That's not to say that the way a car functions is a difficult concept to grasp, nor even implement. It's a series of controlled explosions inside an enclosed space, with a bunch of moving parts to turn that energy into rotation. Internal combustion engines have operated this way for over a century. It's a well-understood science at this point. Why, then, does it seem like some components are designed to be egregiously inaccessible?

As a former tech and someone who's worked on her cars for about 15 years now, this bothers me enough that I exclusively daily drive classic cars in part because they're easier to work on. Well, some of them, at least — but I'll get to that later. But it seems like every time I open up the hood to do something as basic as change the oil on a modern vehicle, I'm met with a filter that requires contortionist-like flexibility to reach, a bunch of plastic covers and wiring obscuring the engine itself, and even the strange omission of something as basic as a dipstick.

But what is the reason, really? Is it the engineers being ignorant of how hard they're making it for us? Is it policy and cost-cutting? Is it that cars are simply too complicated now? In truth, I don't think it's the engineers' fault at all, but I do stand by the latter two points. It's a combination of business politics, packaging, and the general automotive zeitgeist. Let me explain why.