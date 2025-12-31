New BMW Patent Would Make Working On Your Own Car Even More Difficult

Over the past decade, right to repair and ease of repair have emerged as crucial talking points for consumer rights advocacy. And as of 2025, we even have upstarts such as Amazon-backed slate that are not only boosting repairability through fundamental design simplicity. Also ease access to servicing by training thousands of local auto shops instead of limiting it to in-house service centers. But it appears that BMW wants to go in the opposite direction, a strategy with multiple pitfalls and one upside.

As per a patent spotted in the World Intellectual Property Organization database, the company is toying with the idea of a custom screw head design. The schematics listed in the patent documents show a screw head that mirrors the brand's logo. It's a neat idea to establish some brand identity that seeps deep into the bones of a BMW ride. But here's the worrisome. BMW envisions only a handful of authorized tools.

"The shape of the engagement recesses prevents the screw from being loosened or tightened using common counter-drive structures," says the document. Simply put, you won't be able to open or tighten the screw in place, unless you have the right tool that is either sold directly by BMW and limited to its own servicing outlets, or partner brands that hawk auto parts. Either way, it's not a repair-friendly approach, and almost certainly not a wallet-friendly dream, either. Now, before we get too deep into the merits and demerits, here's the standard disclaimer. Consumer electronics, heavy machinery, and automobile giants file hundreds of patents. More importantly, only a handful of them make it to a mass-market device or vehicle. Therefore, it's plausible that BMW just might nuke the idea of a custom screw head design, or it's a little too far in the future.