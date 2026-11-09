5 Luxury SUVs That Depreciate Faster Than A Toyota Sienna
Toyota vehicles are known for being reliable and are also pretty good performers in retaining value. Data from iSeeCars features plenty of the company's models among the best cars for resale value in different categories. Take the Toyota Sienna, for example. This hybrid minivan has a solid resale value of 74.6% after five years, according to data from iSeeCars. That means it only loses 25.4% of its value within five years of ownership after driving off the lot, which is amazing considering the average car depreciates by more than 50% after the same period.
According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) data, an average new car has a resale value of about 44.7% after five years, losing 55.3% of its original value. But make no mistake, the Sienna doesn't just beat the average new car on resale value. This minivan also bests some luxury SUVs on resale value and might be worth considering over many luxury SUVs if you want to retain more of your money in the long run.
You might think that a luxury SUV will command more in the used market because of its prestigious badge, but you'd be wrong. Several luxury SUV models take a serious financial hit over time despite their prestigious badges. With a 74.6% resale value, the Toyota Sienna has better resale value than many luxury SUVs; however, we'll only list five models.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most recognizable luxury SUVs on the road with its distinct, boxy, rugged styling. Beyond its distinctive style, prestigious badge, luxury finishes, and strong performance, the G-Class is also a great pick if you're looking for an SUV that can hold its value well. According to iSeeCars, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class tops the large luxury SUV segment in resale value, outperforming models like the Cadillac Escalade, BMW X7, and Lexus LX 570.
Despite that, the G-Class still doesn't match the Sienna in resale value. According to iSeeCars data, the G-Class can fetch an estimated 68.3% of its original value in the used market after five years. That means the G-Class loses about 31.7% of its value after five years, which is higher than the 25.4% that the Sienna loses despite the former's luxury appeal.
iSeeCars says that a five-year-old G-Class will fetch an average of $138,037 in the used market. If you were to buy a brand-new G-Class in 2026, you'd have to splurge $155,250 for the base G 550 and $200,100 for the high-end AMG G 63 with a $1,350 destination fee included.
Lexus LX 600
The Lexus LX 600 is a large luxury SUV with off-road capabilities, three rows of seats with space to carry up to seven people, and a powerful powertrain featuring a twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Ranked third in resale value behind the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the Lexus LX 570, the LX 600 is another large luxury SUV that fails to beat the Sienna in long-term value retention. While the Sienna loses only 25.4% of its original value after five years, the LX 600 surprisingly depreciates by 35.1% over the same period.
As a result, a Lexus LX 600 has a resale value of about 64.9% in the secondhand market. According to iSeeCars, a five-year-old model fetches about $69,393. However, the Sienna's resale value is not the only factor that makes it a better buy than the LX 600. The LX 600 is more expensive to buy brand new than the Toyota Sienna, and it will also cost more to fuel in the long run since it uses a pure gas engine.
The 2026 Lexus LX 600 starts at an MSRP of $108,550 and is powered by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 engine, making 409 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. According to EPA estimates, it delivers 17 mpg in the city, 22 mpg on the highway, and 19 mpg combined. In contrast, the 2026 Sienna uses a hybrid engine and is more fuel-efficient, offering up to 36 mpg in both city and highway driving.
Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is a small luxury SUV and the most affordable Porsche you can buy. The Macan nameplate is slightly over a decade old and has been manufactured by the German brand since 2013. For a Porsche, you might expect it to hold more value in the long term, but it doesn't, at least when compared to the Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan. iSeeCars estimates that a five-year-old Porsche Macan can fetch about 59.4% of its value, losing 40.6%, nearly twice as much as the Sienna.
The site estimates that, on average, a five-year-old Macan has a resale value of $38,853. Like other SUVs we've discussed, the Porsche Macan is ranked among the best in its category for resale value – it sits at position four overall for resale in the compact luxury SUV segment. On value retention, the Macan has a score of 7.9 out of 10, while the Sienna hybrid has a slightly higher score of 8.8 out of 10. So while this is a luxury SUV, it fails to beat the Sienna in resale value.
You'll also lose more money on the Porsche Macan than the Sienna because the former starts at a higher price. For context, a 2026 Porsche Macan has a starting sticker price of $67,750 for the base model, while the Sienna starts at $42,915. Applying their respective depreciation rates, a Macan will lose about $27,506, while a Sienna will only lose about $10,900 after five years.
Land Rover Defender
The next luxury SUV that depreciates faster than the Toyota Sienna is the Land Rover Defender. According to iSeeCars, a five-year-old Land Rover Defender can fetch around 51.3% of its original value. In other words, the Land Rover Defender loses approximately 48.7% of its value after just five years. If KBB data is anything to go by, the Defender has better resale value than the average car.
However, you'll be losing much more on the Defender than the Toyota Sienna when you compare the two side by side in terms of resale value. Based on iSeeCars data, the Defender loses about twice as much value as the Sienna after five years. The site says the Defender can sell for an average price of $43,162 in the used market after five years.
With its luxury SUV status, the Land Rover Defender does command higher prices. Take the 2026 Defender 110, for example. It starts at an MSRP of $66,950, inclusive of a $1,950 destination and handling fee. With its higher price, you'll lose even more in dollar value when you decide to trade it in or sell it after five years, compared to the Sienna.
Volvo XC40
The last model on our list is the XC40, Volvo's compact luxury SUV that can seat up to five. Volvo invented some of the common safety features found on modern cars, but even that reputation doesn't help its compact luxury SUV's resale value. Data from iSeeCars estimates that this luxury compact SUV will lose nearly 50% of its value after five years. It can fetch 53.2% of its original value after depreciating by 46.8%.
The site says that a 2021 Volvo XC40, which is five years old as of this writing, can fetch about $21,212. Besides being better at holding its value over the long term, the Sienna is also cheaper to run than the Volvo XC40. The EPA estimates that the 2026 Volvo XC40 can deliver 23 to 25 mpg in the city and 30 to 32 mpg on the highway, which is lower than the Sienna's figures — 36 mpg in both city and highway driving.
A 2026 Volvo XC40 starts at a sticker price of $41,295, inclusive of destination and handling fees, so it's a bit cheaper than the 2026 Sienna. However, with depreciation accounted for, the Sienna will give you more value by the time you need to upgrade than the XC40.