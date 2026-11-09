5 Luxury SUVs That Depreciate Faster Than A Toyota Sienna

Toyota vehicles are known for being reliable and are also pretty good performers in retaining value. Data from iSeeCars features plenty of the company's models among the best cars for resale value in different categories. Take the Toyota Sienna, for example. This hybrid minivan has a solid resale value of 74.6% after five years, according to data from iSeeCars. That means it only loses 25.4% of its value within five years of ownership after driving off the lot, which is amazing considering the average car depreciates by more than 50% after the same period.

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) data, an average new car has a resale value of about 44.7% after five years, losing 55.3% of its original value. But make no mistake, the Sienna doesn't just beat the average new car on resale value. This minivan also bests some luxury SUVs on resale value and might be worth considering over many luxury SUVs if you want to retain more of your money in the long run.

You might think that a luxury SUV will command more in the used market because of its prestigious badge, but you'd be wrong. Several luxury SUV models take a serious financial hit over time despite their prestigious badges. With a 74.6% resale value, the Toyota Sienna has better resale value than many luxury SUVs; however, we'll only list five models.