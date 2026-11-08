5 Hybrid Cars With More Horsepower Than The Toyota RAV4 PHEV
Hybrid vehicles are primarily associated with fuel efficiency. These models combine both a traditional internal combustion engine and at least one electric motor to improve fuel economy. The Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is an excellent example, offering up to 40 mpg according to EPA estimates. What makes it even more attractive is that you can travel up to 54 miles on the battery alone, which should be more than enough for those with shorter commutes.
However, besides the obvious fuel efficiency that hybrid cars offer, some also deliver impressive performance figures as a bonus. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 has a relatively powerful hybrid powertrain made up of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing a maximum output of 324 hp, which is sent to all four wheels via an electronically controlled variable transmission (ECVT). According to Toyota's internal testing, it can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, which is actually impressive for a car of its size.
In fact, that powertrain makes the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV quicker than some sports cars, although there are some hybrid cars with more power. If you're shopping for a hybrid car and want more horsepower than the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV, you have several options. We've researched the current hybrid landscape and handpicked five models with more horsepower than the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV.
2027 Toyota Crown
The Toyota Crown hasn't been in the American market for long — Toyota only introduced the model starting in 2023. For the uninitiated, the Toyota Crown replaced the Avalon starting in 2023 in the U.S. market. The 2027 Crown is powered exclusively by hybrid powertrains and is available in three trims: XLE, Limited, and Platinum. The base XLE and Limited trims use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine producing a total of 236 hp, which is less than the 2026 Toyota RAV4.
However, the top-tier Platinum trim uses a more powerful turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine that produces a total output of 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. That's 16 hp more than the RAV4's output, and that power is sent to all four wheels as standard through a six-speed automatic transmission. That higher horsepower does affect the Crown's fuel economy, making it less efficient than the RAV4.
According to EPA estimates, the Platinum trim of the Crown offers 29 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and a combined fuel economy of 30 mpg. The 2027 Toyota Crown Platinum doesn't come cheap, though, when compared to the RAV4. This model starts at $55,190 (exclusive of a $1,295 destination charge), while the base SE trim of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV starts at $41,500 ($1,500 destination charge included).
2026 Toyota Sequoia
The 2026 Toyota Sequoia features the company's i-FORCE MAX Twin-Turbo Hybrid powertrain, which produces a solid output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. Like the RAV4 PHEV, the Sequoia offers a single powertrain option across all of its trims. However, its hybrid powertrain sports a more powerful twin-turbo V6 engine with 3.4 liters of displacement, helping it produce such strong figures.
For the drivetrain, you can pick between rear-wheel and four-wheel drive on the SR5 and Limited trims, depending on your needs; however, the 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and flagship Capstone trim of the Sequoia offer 4WD as standard. The Sequoia is a large SUV that can seat up to seven or eight, and with its powerful hybrid powertrain, fuel efficiency takes a hit. This model offers an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 20 or 22 mpg, depending on the trim.
However, it offers a towing capacity of up to 9,500 pounds, almost three times more than the RAV4's 3,500-pound limit, which makes the Sequoia a bit more expensive than the RAV4 PHEV. The cheapest variant of the 2026 Toyota Sequoia, the SR5, starts at a sticker price of $67,920 with a $2,195 destination charge included. The high-end Capstone trim starts at $88,330 and offers extras like 22-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, a 10-inch head-up display, and electric side steps.
2027 Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is, of course, a very different type of car than the RAV4. Yet, it also comes with a hybrid powertrain (in some trims, of course), which produces more horsepower than the RAV4's 324 hp net output. There are different powertrains to pick from on the 2027 Porsche 911. However, the T-Hybrid powertrain in the 911 GTS and 911 Turbo S is especially interesting.
Under the hood of the 2027 Porsche 911 GTS is a hybrid powertrain which includes a 3.6-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine and an electric motor with combined output of 532 hp (200 more ponies than the 2026 RAV4 PHEV) and 449 lb-ft of torque. On the 911 Turbo S, Porsche includes a more powerful 3.6-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder hybrid engine with a net output of 701 hp (377 more hp than the RAV4) and 590 lb-ft of torque.
The company estimates the 911 Turbo S can go from 0-60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, similar to the performance figures of the 2026 911 Turbo S. Obviously, for a sports car of Porsche's caliber, you'll need to dig deeper into your pockets. The 2027 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe has a sticker price of $183,350, inclusive of a $2,350 delivery, processing, and handling fee. Other trims with a hybrid powertrain command even higher prices.
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid
The Hyundai Palisade was a bit late in joining the hybrid club. It was only with the 2026 model year that Hyundai introduced a hybrid powertrain. Despite being the first hybrid version of the Hyundai Palisade, this model is actually more powerful than the 2026 RAV4 PHEV based on raw horsepower by a tiny margin of 5 ponies.
The Palisade is powered by a hybrid powertrain featuring a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which is aided by two electric motors producing a combined net output of 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and offers front-wheel drive as standard, with optional all-wheel drive for those who need more confidence for plowing through tricky roads. The EPA estimates the FWD SEL and SEL Premium variants can deliver up to 33 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 34 mpg combined.
FWD versions of the Limited and Calligraphy trims have slightly lower efficiency figures of 31 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 31 mpg combined. The 2026 Palisade Hybrid is available in four trims, with the base SEL trim having a starting MSRP of $45,760, inclusive of a $1,600 destination charge, while the high-end Calligraphy model has a sticker price of $58,380.
2026 Volvo XC60 Hybrid
Volvo's XC60 Hybrid SUV has more power than the RAV4 PHEV's 324 horsepower net output. Similar to the RAV4 PHEV, this is a plug-in hybrid model, which allows you to travel a good amount of distance on the electric system alone before the gas engine kicks in. According to the model's specifications, at the core of the 2026 Volvo XC60 Hybrid is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine working alongside a single electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
That system is complemented by a starter/generator motor. In total, the hybrid system of the XC60 can produce a maximum of 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque, which is 131 more hp than what you get in the 2026 RAV4 PHEV. However, due to its potent powertrain, the 2026 Volvo XC60 doesn't have the best fuel economy compared to the RAV4 PHEV. Per EPA estimates, the XC60 Hybrid delivers up to 28 mpg in both city and highway driving.
Being a PHEV, the XC60 can drive on its battery pack alone. EPA estimates put its electric-only range at up to 35 miles on its 14.7 kWh battery pack. The 2026 Volvo XC60 Hybrid has a starting asking price of $72,345.
How we selected these hybrid cars
Since Toyota introduced a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the RAV4 in 2021 in the U.S., the model has undergone changes each year. With several RAV4 PHEVs available, we first had to choose a specific model year as our reference point. As of this writing, the latest model year that the Japanese automaker is selling is the 2026 RAV4 PHEV, which has a hybrid powertrain producing a maximum of 324 horsepower.
With the reference model established, we searched for hybrid models with more horsepower than our reference. The key requirement for all models we discussed was more horsepower than the RAV4 PHEV. It didn't matter whether the vehicle in question came in a sedan or SUV body style.