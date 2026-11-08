5 Hybrid Cars With More Horsepower Than The Toyota RAV4 PHEV

Hybrid vehicles are primarily associated with fuel efficiency. These models combine both a traditional internal combustion engine and at least one electric motor to improve fuel economy. The Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is an excellent example, offering up to 40 mpg according to EPA estimates. What makes it even more attractive is that you can travel up to 54 miles on the battery alone, which should be more than enough for those with shorter commutes.

However, besides the obvious fuel efficiency that hybrid cars offer, some also deliver impressive performance figures as a bonus. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 has a relatively powerful hybrid powertrain made up of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing a maximum output of 324 hp, which is sent to all four wheels via an electronically controlled variable transmission (ECVT). According to Toyota's internal testing, it can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, which is actually impressive for a car of its size.

In fact, that powertrain makes the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV quicker than some sports cars, although there are some hybrid cars with more power. If you're shopping for a hybrid car and want more horsepower than the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV, you have several options. We've researched the current hybrid landscape and handpicked five models with more horsepower than the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV.