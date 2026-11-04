4 New Honda Outdoor Power Tools To Transform Your Yard: Here's When They're Coming Out

While Honda is best known for its cars and motorcycles, it's also one of the world's largest engine manufacturers. Honda even makes lawn mower engines for other brands, not just its own equipment. Its power equipment lineup extends well beyond lawn mowers, offering everything from generators and snow blowers to water pumps, tillers, and string trimmers. However, despite decades of experience making outdoor equipment, Honda has been relatively slow to expand its battery-powered lineup in the U.S.

That started changing in November 2025, when Honda introduced its first battery-powered walk-behind lawn mowers to replace the gas-powered lawn mowers Honda discontinued in 2023. Now, the company is taking things further with four new battery-powered outdoor tools, including a backpack blower, hedge trimmer, chainsaw, and string trimmer. All of them are designed primarily for professional landscapers and are scheduled to arrive in spring 2027.

All four also share Honda's new 58V battery platform, with interchangeable batteries and chargers that allow owners to expand their collection without buying a separate battery system for each tool. While Honda has experience with some of these products, others take the company into relatively new territory in the U.S.