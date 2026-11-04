4 New Honda Outdoor Power Tools To Transform Your Yard: Here's When They're Coming Out
While Honda is best known for its cars and motorcycles, it's also one of the world's largest engine manufacturers. Honda even makes lawn mower engines for other brands, not just its own equipment. Its power equipment lineup extends well beyond lawn mowers, offering everything from generators and snow blowers to water pumps, tillers, and string trimmers. However, despite decades of experience making outdoor equipment, Honda has been relatively slow to expand its battery-powered lineup in the U.S.
That started changing in November 2025, when Honda introduced its first battery-powered walk-behind lawn mowers to replace the gas-powered lawn mowers Honda discontinued in 2023. Now, the company is taking things further with four new battery-powered outdoor tools, including a backpack blower, hedge trimmer, chainsaw, and string trimmer. All of them are designed primarily for professional landscapers and are scheduled to arrive in spring 2027.
All four also share Honda's new 58V battery platform, with interchangeable batteries and chargers that allow owners to expand their collection without buying a separate battery system for each tool. While Honda has experience with some of these products, others take the company into relatively new territory in the U.S.
Honda HBBX7550 Backpack Leaf Blower
Honda is one of the major snow blower brands, offering 11 models in the U.S., but not a single leaf blower. That's set to change with the HBBX7550, which appears to be Honda's first battery-powered leaf blower for the U.S. market. Rather than starting with a small handheld model, Honda is going straight for a commercial-grade backpack blower designed to rival a 45cc gas-powered unit.
The HBBX7550 runs on Honda's new 58V battery platform and produces 33 newtons of blowing force, with 750 CFM of airflow and airspeeds reaching 200 mph. It also uses a brushless motor, which should help with longevity since brushless power tools don't require a ton of maintenance, thanks to the absence of carbon brushes that eventually wear out. That's enough, Honda claims, to move heavier debris like wet leaves and mixed gravel. There are four selectable air-speed levels, a variable-speed trigger, and cruise control, so users won't have to hold the trigger continuously during longer jobs.
However, the blower weighs 20.9 pounds without batteries, increasing to a hefty 38.8 pounds with the two 12Ah batteries Honda recommends. To help manage that weight, Honda has fitted padded shoulder straps, a cushioned back pad, and a breathable waist belt. Those two batteries provide an estimated 35 minutes of continuous no-load operation at full power, or 70 minutes when airflow is reduced from 750 to 600 CFM. At the lowest 260 CFM setting, Honda claims up to 10 hours. At $699 without batteries or a charger, the HBBX7550 is also the most expensive tool on this list. The $1,379 package includes two 12Ah batteries and a dual-port rapid charger, with both versions expected to arrive in spring 2027.
Honda HHHX2650 Hedge Trimmer
Like the backpack blower, it looks like the HHHX2650 is set to become Honda's first battery-powered hedge trimmer for the U.S. market. Honda has offered hedge-trimming equipment before, but only as attachments for its gas-powered UMC425 and UMC435 VersAttach powerheads. The HHHX2650 is a standalone cordless model with a 26-inch cutting length and can slice through branches up to 1-1/3 inches thick. Its 400-watt brushless motor delivers performance comparable to a 21cc gas-powered trimmer, with two operating modes. Eco runs at up to 3,000 strokes per minute for lighter pruning, while Normal increases that to 4,000 for denser growth.
One particularly useful feature is the five-position rotating rear handle, which adjusts to 0, 45, or 90 degrees in either direction. This allows users to trim the sides and tops of hedges without constantly twisting their wrists or changing their grip. Safety is also built in, with separate front and rear triggers that must both be engaged before the blades can move, helping prevent accidental starts. There's also an aluminum blade support and IPX4 splash resistance, with the latter also found on battery-powered hedge trimmers from brands like Husqvarna and Stihl.
Hedge trimmers are generally lighter than hedge cutters, but the HHHX2650 still weighs 9.5 pounds without a battery and 12.3 pounds with Honda's recommended 2.5Ah pack, the smallest available on its 58V platform. Despite that, Honda estimates up to 100 minutes of no-load runtime in Eco mode or 65 minutes in Normal mode.At $339 without a battery or charger, the HHHX2650 is also the cheapest tool on this list. The $538 combo includes a 2.5Ah battery and standard charger.
Honda HHCX1650 Chainsaw
Honda has dabbled in chainsaws before, but U.S. buyers have never had much to choose from. Like its hedge trimmer, Honda previously offered a chain-equipped attachment for its gas-powered VersAttach powerheads, although this was a pole pruner rather than a standalone chainsaw. The new HHCX1650 does away with that setup, offering a standalone battery-powered chainsaw that Honda claims can rival a 50cc gas-powered model.
The HHCX1650 uses a 2,500-watt brushless motor, making it the most powerful of Honda's four upcoming tools by rated motor output. It pairs that motor with a 16-inch Oregon bar and chain capable of reaching 26 meters per second, while the motor itself tops out at 13,500 RPM. Honda claims over 20 cuts through a 10-inch log or 178 cuts through 4x4 lumber using a 5 Ah battery. At $419 without a battery or charger, it's also cheaper than the backpack blower, while the $829 kit includes a 5Ah battery and standard charger.
Safety features include an anti-kickback chain brake, a trigger lock-off to prevent accidental starts, and IPX4 protection against water splashes. There's also an LCD showing battery information, low-oil warnings, and chain brake status. The HHCX1650 also has an 8.5-ounce oil tank and an automatic oiling system that keeps the bar and chain lubricated during cutting. The HHCX1650 weighs 9.5 pounds without a battery or 14.1 pounds with Honda's recommended 5Ah pack, which provides up to 33 minutes of no-load runtime at maximum motor speed. While it eliminates gasoline and fuel mixing, owners will still need to perform regular chainsaw maintenance, including topping up chain oil and looking after the bar and chain.
Honda HHTX1750 String Trimmer
The last tool on this list is also the one Honda has the most experience with in the U.S. Unlike its upcoming chainsaw and hedge trimmer, Honda has offered standalone gas-powered string trimmers for years, including the HHT25SLTA and HHT35SLTA. The HHTX1750 trades a four-stroke engine for a 1,200-watt brushless motor that Honda claims matches a 26cc gas-powered model, while retaining a 17-inch cutting width.
Like the hedge trimmer, the HHTX1750 has two modes. Eco tops out at 4,500 RPM for lighter trimming, while Normal increases that to 5,700 RPM for thicker grass. There's also variable-speed control for adjusting power as needed. With Honda's recommended 4Ah battery, estimated no-load runtime reaches 45 minutes in Eco mode or 25 minutes at maximum speed.Replacing the trimmer line doesn't require taking the cutting head apart. Users will be able to feed new line through it and twist the head to wind it into place.
The loop handle is also designed to make trimming around trees and fences easier, especially since Honda has designed the debris guard to limit flying clippings without blocking the cutting area from view. Safety features include a safety switch that must be pressed before the trigger works, helping prevent accidental starts, and IPX4 protection against water splashes. The HHTX1750 weighs 11 pounds without a battery or 14.6 pounds with one installed, slightly heavier than Honda's upcoming chainsaw with its recommended battery. At $409 without a battery or charger, it costs just $140 less than the $549 combo, which includes a 4Ah battery and standard charger.