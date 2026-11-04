12 Famous Shipwrecks Nobody Has Found

Humanity has been using boats for thousands of years, and the practice goes back significantly further than recorded history. Because we've been taking various boats onto the water for longer than our history, the ocean floors and the bottoms of lakes are littered with shipwrecks of the past. There are likely thousands upon thousands of sunken ships that will never be found, though we do stumble upon ancient wrecks from millennia ago every so often.

Whether a vessel was lost in combat, taken out by a storm, or disappeared without any record of what happened to it, it's not uncommon for a wreck to be lost. The RMS Titanic, which is arguably the best-known shipwreck in history, was lost for decades. The famous wreck wasn't located until September 1, 1985, which was over 73 years after it sank on April 15, 1912.

Large military combat vessels have also been lost and later found, and while modern technology protects sailors better than in the past, wrecks still occur. Many are located, most aren't, and some of the world's most famous shipwrecks continue to elude discovery. Each of these famous vessels sank for one reason or another, and the site of their wreckage has yet to be discovered.