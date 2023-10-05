FS Surcouf: The History Behind The French Frigate Warship

The warship FS Surcouf currently sailing for the French Navy is the latest in a series of five vessels of the same name, including a submarine that sank under mysterious circumstances in the Caribbean during World War II. The modern Surcouf is the only ship in the French Navy allowed to fly the "Free French" flag (created during WWII) in honor of the submarine Surcouf's tragedy.

Part of the La Fayette class of general-purpose frigates, Surcouf's keel was laid at Lorient Naval Dockyard in 1992 and the vessel was commissioned in mid-1996. While ships in this class are equipped with weapons, the most prominent feature is a large helicopter hanger and landing pad at the stern, designed to accommodate heavy aircraft such as the massive, three-engined SA321 Super Frelon, once the world's fastest helicopter .

Maritime buffs will note that the Surcouf's superstructure — the part of the vessel rising above its hull — is angled inward. That innovative design is known as tumblehome and has several benefits. First, it lowers a ship's center of gravity, which enhances the natural tendency for a vessel to right itself. That equates to better handling in rough seas. But perhaps more importantly, it makes a vessel more difficult to detect by radar, leading to the nickname "stealth frigates.". Further reducing the Surcouf's radar signature is a partial wood and fiberglass composite construction, rather than conventional steel.

[Featured image by Piergiuliano Chesi via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]