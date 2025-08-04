How The Bermuda Triangle Got Its Terrifying Reputation For Making Ships Disappear

With tales of ghost ships, vanishing crews, aircraft disappearing mid-flight, and maritime catastrophes that leave no trace, the seas of the Bermuda Triangle have a reputation for unexplained disappearances. This vast, 270,000-square-mile area of the North Atlantic Ocean has been awash with mystery and speculation for decades. As far back as March 1918, the USS Cyclops vanished while sailing in the region, and neither the wreck nor the crew has ever been found.

In the years that followed, a further 20 aircraft and 50 ships were lost to these troubled waters, with each calamity adding a chapter to this uncanny tale. In 1921, the Carroll A. Deering — a five-master sailing into the Bermuda Triangle from Barbados – was found stranded on a shoal with every soul on board gone. The table was set for mealtime, but the commercial schooner was a ghost ship, inhabited only by three hungry cats.

The terrifying reputation of the Bermuda Triangle really took hold on the night of December 5th, 1945, when Flight 19 — a formation of five US Navy bombers — set off across the ocean from Fort Lauderdale. Partway into the flight, the base inexplicably lost radio contact, and none of the planes or 14 crew were ever seen or heard from again. But there was something else to the strange case of Flight 19, something that further fueled the flames of a fevered public imagination: the seaplane dispatched on the subsequent search-and-rescue mission vanished that same night — along with 13 unlucky crew members.